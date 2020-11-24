Due to COVID-19 issues at Marion and or at schools of future Giants' opponents, all sporting events involving MHS teams are currently on hold.
Following is specific information regarding each of those sports and teams.
Boys basketball
The boys basketball game set for Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Mississinewa has been postponed due to Marion’s team being quarantined after potential COVID-19 exposure.
The following home boys basketball games have also been postponed: Nov. 28 against Fort Wayne North Side; Dec. 4 against Lawrence North; and Dec. 5 against Homestead.
No makeup dates have been set at this time. When games are rescheduled, we will communicate that information at mariongiantssports.com.
The next scheduled game for the the team is on Dec. 11 at Richmond.
Girls basketball
The girls basketball game set for Saturday, Nov. 28, at Bill Green Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantines at Arsenal Tech.
No makeup date has been set at this time.
The next scheduled game for the team is on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Bill Green Arena, when the Giants will host Anderson.
Swimming
The girls meet that had been set for Tuesday at Marion High School was canceled due to COVID-19 quarantines at Fort Wayne South Side.
The boys and girls invitational that had been set for Saturday, Dec., 5, has been canceled by host Noblesville.
The next scheduled meet is set for Thursday, Dec. 3, at Marion High School, when both the boys and girls teams will host Norwell.
Wrestling
The dual meet set for Monday, Nov. 30, at Marion High School against Mississinewa has been postponed.
No makeup date has been set at this time.
The next scheduled meet is the Maconaquah Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 5.
