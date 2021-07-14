Certain elements are essential to winning consistently on the softball field and those skills were the focus of Marion’s first youth softball clinic at the high school on Saturday.
Giants’ varsity coach Gary Henderson and a volunteer staff with many years of softball playing and coaching experience shared their time and knowledge of pitching, catching and fielding with a dozen or so second through seventh grade girls.
“Two of the skills that we concentrated on are the most important in fast pitch: pitching and catching,” Henderson said. “If you don’t have one of the two, you don’t have it. Over the years I’ve been head coach we’ve struggled to find pitchers at times and sometimes we have to build in the middle of the season. We’re trying to hit it young and (the clinic) was a good hit. I think we made a great leap here.
“We’re trying to bring fast pitch softball sport back and the only way we can do that is with the younger generation, get them interested in the sport.”
Each of the campers had about 30 minutes apiece at the three fundamental stations.
Former Marion all-star Melissa (Wysong) Stone, local high school standout Kaley Barnes and Giants assistant Jeff Harrell offered hitting tips while the girls hit off of tees and soft tosses into a net.
Jason Miller, Marion assistant Robert Mitchell and soon-to-be freshman Alli Miller taught and demonstrated the basics of catching.
While Kerri Mitchener, Stephanie Purdy and Cary Anderson worked closely with the group to teach pitching fundamentals.
“I think we had a really great day. I saw a lot of great things from our really young girls,” Henderson said. “All the instructors were great and I couldn’t have done it without them. I can’t thank them enough for coming out and volunteering their time. I talked to them afterwards and we’re planning on having more in the near future.”
Henderson said his hope is to organize another softball clinic for sometime in August, most likely soon after the new school year begins and perhaps more in the fall.
In the meantime he hopes to generate more interest for the next clinic, which will also be offered at no cost via whatever means necessary.
“We’ve got to get the word out. These girls need to start playing fast pitch and they need to start playing fast pitch at a very young age to learn the skills,” Henderson said. “It’s just like boys playing baseball. Boys start in T-ball in move on up.”
Henderson planned to start offering foundational clinics when he reassumed the coaching position at Marion before the 2020 season, however the pandemic changed those plans.
The ultimate goal for Marion’s program is to become consistently competitive and to avoid another season-ending scenario like the one in spring. The Giants were forced to forfeit their sectional opener against Norwell because a number of players failed to show up, for various reasons, leaving the team with just eight available bodies.
Henderson said he was embarrassed by the situation.
A shorter term goal for the clinics and sport is perhaps the most important: generate much more interest in fast pitch softball among younger girls in Marion.
The Marion Babe Ruth Inc. softball league for nine- through 12-year old girls, which is directed by Mitchener, featured just two teams this summer. The teams had a full season of games because it played against teams from leagues in Fairmount and Gas City.
“These girls need to learn right from the get go that fast pitch softball is the thing.” Henderson said. “That’s why we’re hitting the younger groups right now and trying to get some pitching going and some interest.
“There for awhile it seemed like there was a phasing out of the sport. Very few if any girls were wanting to come out and play softball, especially fast pitch.”
Henderson said he’ll soon have a date set for the next Marion Softball Clinic and it will be released through various standard and social media outlets.
