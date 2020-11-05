The lights in Marion High School’s Dick Lootens Stadium were shining brightly Wednesday night as the Giants put in one of their final preparations for the Class 4A sectional 20 championship football game.

The heat and intensity under those same lights will surely be much warmer on Friday when Delta brings its 8-2 team to Marion to battle for the trophy.

The Giants looked loose, energetic and focused as coach James Bell put them through an efficient array of offensive plays to wrap up the session.

“This is how we practice. This is what we do. We come out, get our reps and we work hard,” Bell said. “I want them to stay positive. I want them, like I’ve told them all year, you’re here to have fun. This COVID thing is bad enough,” he continued. “I tell them I love football, but I love the players more. I’m not going to change that. I’ve been that way my whole career. When they’re happy, I’m happy.

“i want to be a parent first. I’m their coach but I try to be a parent and give them guidance,” Bell added. “If I can teach them how life really is and life lessons, that’s more important to me. Since day one that’s what we do here.”

The Giants have certainly had many happy nights over the season and enter the sectional title game with an 8-3 record and riding a five-game winning streak.

To maintain Friday as another happy day, Marion will be tested by a Delta team ranked No. 11 by the Associated Press and No. 10 in the coaches poll. The Eagles two losses this season have come to Class 4A No. 1 Mt. Vernon (35-0 on Sept. 18) and at 5A No. 5 New Palestine (28-21 on Oct. 16).

Delta is led by quarterback Brady Hunt, a 6-5 senior who has proven to be a dual-offensive threat. Hunt has completed 72-of-140 passes for 1,028 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 130 times for 678 yards with seven more scores.

“He’s got good height, he can see what he needs to see as far as being able to see over the line, see the coverage,” Bell said of Hunt. “He does a good job and they work well as a unit, of course, on either side of the ball.

“That’s why they’re 8-2. They’ve done a good job and that’s how they got there. They deserve to be there.”

While Hunt gives Delta the ability to pass, statistics say the Eagles lean heavily on their running game and run the ball very well.

Delta averages nearly seven yards per carry for the season and has rushed for just shy of 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Senior Evan Conley leads the team with 975 yards on 126 carries and nine touchdowns, but including Hunt, the Eagles have five players with more than 200 yards rushing and two more that have over 150 yards on limited carries. All eight of those players have scored at least one TD while five have found the end zone multiple times.

“They try to do, similar to what we do, they try to take what people give them,” Bell said. “They do a good job at looking at where the opportunities are and they take those opportunities. That’s just smart football. They do a good job at that.”

The Giants are also averaging nearly seven yards per carry and have amassed nearly 2,800 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground.

Khalid Stamps gains nearly 10 yards every time he carries the ball and the senior has 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns for Marion. Senior Malachi Silmon, who transferred to Marion from Delta this year, has 620 yards and eight TDs. Junior quarterback Cubie Jones (56-355-4) and senior tailback Zaimar Burnett (39-239-4) both have the speed to score from anywhere on the field anytime they touch the ball.

Jones doesn’t pass often, but he and senior Cain Richardson have combined for 550 yards and six touchdown through the air. Senior Josh Balfour leads the Giants with 17 catches for 263 yards and two scores.

Statistics say Marion and Delta is a fairly even match-up. Bell believes the keys to getting a win will be somewhere in the small details.

“We’ve got to come and we’ve got to play at our high intensity level of course,” he said. “We don’t want turnovers and we don’t want penalties.

“We talk about the same things every week, eliminate turnovers and penalties and make plays,” Bell continued. “Move the ball and play tough, sound defense then find a way to win the game. We’ve been doing that all year.”