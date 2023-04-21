Like the finest of wines, former Marion High School running standout, Anthony Bruns, is only getting better with age.
A Marion-native and 1997 graduate of MHS, Bruns went off to Purdue to simply be a student, but started searching for a different outlet for his running passion as opposed to competing somewhere collegiately.
Bruns found that outlet in marathon running and competed in his first one, the Chicago Marathon, in 1999.
Fast forward to Monday, April 17, 2023, a veteran with more than 40 marathons under his feet, Bruns returned to the fabled Boston Marathon for a seventh time, only this time as a professional.
Bruns was one of 14 men, age 40-or-over, to compete in the elite Master’s Division, and what he accomplished still had him smiling and shaking his head a little bit from his Denver, Colorado home Wednesday night.
“Right before I turned 40, I just wanted to squeeze every little bit out of what I had because I wasn’t sure how much time I had to be competitive,” said Bruns, who will turn 44 in August. “I’ve set all my personal records and all my base achievements since I’ve been 40. This is just another rung on the ladder
“I didn’t think I’d ever achieve it, as far as time and placement and running in the pro field. It’s pretty surreal for me, not something I really expected to be able to do.”
What Bruns was able to do was set a new personal best, finishing the 26-mile tour around the demanding Boston course in two hours, 23 minutes and 39 seconds (2:23:39). That’s an average of 5:51 per mile.
Equally as impressive, Bruns finished second in the Master’s Class, as the 53rd highest finishing male in the race, and as the 59th overall finisher among nearly 30,000 entrants.
Bruns qualified for Boston by running 2:25:40, his previous PR, about two years ago, and that was the time that got him into the pro field at the prestigious 127th-annual Boston Marathon.
“(Boston is) not an easy course. The one in California is known to be fast. A lot of guys go there to get their Olympic qualifying times,” Bruns said. “I was hoping to get a PR, but I wasn’t expecting to run the way I did, especially on that course. It’s a tough course. It’s a good, fast downhill the first half. Then there’s some pretty big climbs and challenging features the second half. They kind of kick your butt a little bit.
“To be able to come away with a good time and good placing in the Master’s Division was pretty epic.”
Bruns’ previous best time was the 10th fastest of the 14 Master’s runners. He wore bib No. 75, which was given to him in descending order of the 80 men’s professional bibs in the race.
“I was expecting to be running by myself in the back of the pack. For me it just kind of came together,” Bruns shared. ”I was able to find a pack and stick with it. A couple of the guys I stuck with, we plowed through.
“The world record holder, (Eliud) Kipchoge, even failed on that course on Monday. I lot of guys were dropping off and dropping out,” he added. “For me that was perfect weather. Nice and cool, a little mist, kind of rainy a little bit. Some guys can’t handle that. For me it was perfect race conditions and just being amped and being in that pro field kind of did the rest. Dragged me through to the finish.”
Though Bruns raced in the professional class, his life back home in Denver doesn’t allow him to train like most of the pro runners. He’s a business owner, a father of a 14-year old daughter and 11-year old son, so he works his training around the demands of being a boss, husband and dad.
Still, Bruns finds the time to put in about 70 miles of road work per week. Anymore than that starts to put a strain on his 43-year old body.
“I feel like 70 gets me where I want to be, as far as kind of being fearless and tackling a marathon,” Bruns said. “When I was younger, 26 miles always seemed daunting and I just did enough to get through it. Putting in the miles and putting in the work now, 26 miles seems like just another Sunday run. It’s obviously a little bit faster in a race, but putting in the miles keeps things in perspective.
“I get up a lot of times at 4:30 or 5 in the morning and do long runs. I’ll do workouts at lunchtime or fleeting moments during the day when I have a break,” he added. “It’s not like I get to be a pro, wake up when I want, sleep in, get a workout, get a massage, take a nap.”
Bruns said he has a book authored by Scott Fauble, who finished seventh in the Boston Marathon this year. He said he often chuckles and sometimes wonders what it would be like to live and train like many professional marathoners.
“I try to follow his weekly schedule, but sometimes I laugh because it’s like ‘I woke up, had breakfast and did this work out, took a nap, did yoga and then did my four-mile easy.’ I have no time for any of that stuff,” Bruns shared. “ I always wonder if I had the time that he has, could I be as fast as him at my age. … I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
“I love being competitive. I’m a very competitive person. I enjoy fitting it in when I can, but I also love work and I love hanging out with my family. I wouldn’t change anything because everything right now is just so perfect.”
And Bruns is certain he’ll continue to chase his best until his body won’t let him anymore, though he’s not yet sure exactly when or where he’ll put on his competitive running shoes again. He has some “smaller races” planned, like the Hood to Coast relay with friends from Marion and elsewhere, some that are members of the Meshingomesia Track Club.
Bruns is looking at a potential return to California or maybe coming to Indianapolis to compete in the Monumental Marathon in this fall.
“I know I have limited time, maybe I have limited time to enjoy my top peak-ness,” Bruns said. “I’d like to see what I can put down. Boston probably took two or three minutes off my best time just because it’s a tough course. Maybe I can lower my personal record even more. I just want to see what’s possible.
“If 2:23 is my best, I’m proud to have done that at Boston, one of the best and most prestigious races in the world. Knowing that course is hard and knowing there are faster courses, I’d like to see what my body can do and what’s possible. I’m all about pushing and pushing and seeing what the limit is.”
