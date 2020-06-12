An old proverb states, “Necessity is the mother of invention,” and the COVID-19 pandemic has provided some opportunity for creative minds to come up with needed products.
Anyone that has invested much time learning and playing golf has undoubtedly encountered a number of gadgets marketed as game improvement tools, some that work and some that don’t, but most show the creativity involved in the development.
While the nation learned about how best to deal with the coronavirus during the early stages of its onset, golf courses nationwide needed to find creative ways to keep patrons safe from its potential spread.
For most places that meant leaving the flagstick in the hole at all times to limit people touching it. It also meant hole inserts had to be used so a golf ball would come to rest within the diameter of the hole, but high enough to where golfers could pick it up without reaching all the way inside it.
The popular choice for golf course proprietors was using cut-up pool noodles: a long, slender and circular piece of styrofoam that fit within a hole’s 4.25-inch diameter.
Problem solved. Kind of.
“Nobody was liking it because you couldn’t tell if (the ball) went in the hole or not because it just went across it,” said Anthony Combs, a Marion man and avid golfer who most often frequents Arbor Trace Golf Club. “I told a (golf) buddy of mine from Australia that I’m going to go home tonight and find something to replace that. I came home sat down for about 10 minutes, drew it up, took it back to (Arbor Trace owner) Jack (Hart) and asked him if he’d let me try it out there on his golf course to see if he liked it.”
Combs is a 1977 graduate of Marion High School who works as a millwright and consultant for Diamond K Sheet Metal and Fabrication. The solution he presented Hart, and Arbor Trace was aptly named Golf Assist, a sanitary retrieval system that allows a golfers to get his or her ball out of a hole without touching the flag or putting a hand inside it.
“(Hart) liked the idea and what I drew up. I went a step further and made one and took it out and showed him,” Combs said. “We tried one on the ninth hole for about two weeks and got real good feedback so I went ahead and made a whole set.”
The design of the Golf Assist is relatively simple. It’s a slender, rolled piece of aluminum that conveniently slides over the top of a flag stick. At the top end of the Golf Assist, a rectangular plate is welded in place. It extends about a foot above the green. Another circular piece of aluminum, just smaller than the diameter of a hole, is welded to the bottom of the gadget and sits in the bottom of a cup.
When the ball goes in the hole, a golfer can simply hook the top plate with a putter pull it up the stick and retrieve it with no contact with either pin or hole.
It’s not a fool-proof system. The aluminum covering on a fiberglass stick can be unforgiving when its stuck by a golf ball. Sometimes it means a ball that could possibly go in the hole under normal conditions may bounce off and out.
However, there is no question about whether a ball goes in or if it ricocheted off or over a piece of styrofoam, perhaps saving a few course or clubhouse disputes.
“I agree, it wasn’t real golf, per se, because that ball wasn’t going in the hole, but it was a safety measure,” said Arbor Trace pro Doug Piper of initially using the pool noodles. “Anthony was one of those guys that didn’t particularly care for the pool noodle.
“When you hit it square on there is definitely more of a kick than there would be with the fiberglass, regular flag stick,” Piper added. “I would definitely say the majority of people like these better than the noodles. The ease of being able to pop the ball out with their putter, especially our older guys anyway. In the past they would pull the flag out and dig the ball out with their putter head. Of course, if you’re not careful doing that you can damage the side of the cups. This is much easier I think.”
Combs recently started a website for his product, www.mygolfassist.com, and has already generated some interest from other places. Particularly from some courses in Florida utilized by retirement committees.
It’s likely the Golf Assist gadgets will be removed from the sticks at Arbor Trace sometime in the near future as COVID measures soften and more is learned. Combs was adamant in stating that he just hope the virus goes away altogether and they’ll no longer be needed.
“I did for (Hart), just donated it,” Combs said, noting it he hopes it also serves as an advertisement. “If it does happen that we take them off, it’s no big deal, they slide right off. If COVID comes back, they slide them right back on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.