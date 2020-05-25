The baseball and softball fields at Lincoln Field have all been primped: outfield mowed, infields dragged and bases placed.
A little chalk down the baselines and they will be game ready. The only thing missing is kids, and perhaps by the end of this week, that most-essential ingredient of Little League baseball will also be added.
Tino Mitchener, the commissioner of Marion Babe Ruth Baseball, Inc., and his wife and head groundskeeper, Kerri, spent a good portion of Monday morning do all the necessary chores to get fields ready for practice and games.
During Tuesday night’s Marion Community Schools board meeting, the Mitcheners hope to receive the school board’s blessing to resume activities and get the leagues at Lincoln Field prepared for about six weeks of baseball and softball.
The Mitcheners spent the winter months in 2020 registering players for the 9-10 and 11-12 year old Little Leagues, along with the 9-12 year old softball league, but have been in a holding pattern because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely been unique. Usually we start baseball same time every year, parents know when it’s going to start and when it’s going to end,” Tino Mitchener said Monday afternoon. “We’ve had to adapt to the coronavirus-deal just like everybody else has. We’re just a small blip. They cancelled the NCAA basketball tournament, the biggest sporting event in the world so ours is really insignificant compared to that.
“It’s been tough, we had about the same numbers as last year. I’ve had (about 20) kids that registered and backed out because of the coronavirus or because we’re playing later in the summer,” he continued. I have had some kids from other leagues come over since Oak Hill is cancelled and Mississinewa has cancelled. Madison-Grant is still gong to play, but I’ve picked up some of their players.”
The property that houses Lincoln Field is owned by the Marion Community School Corporation, which is why school board approval is needed.
“I had to convince them this is not a school sport. We are an independent entity,” Mitchener said. “All we’re doing is leasing the land. The school board everybody came to an agreement that this does not apply to us.”
If the board officially gives its vote of approval, Mitchener has a coaches meeting set up for Wednesday and practice sessions can officially begin.
Mitchener said he’s also received a packet from Babe Ruth’s international offices with regards to safety practices.
Some of the main points of emphasis included, but weren’t limited to: No bleacher seating, spectators will need their own chairs and sit at the recommended social distancing guidelines; Players will not be allowed to share equipment, in particular batting helmets and catcher’s gear.
“We are going to have hand sanitizer in all the dugouts, and there will be no sharing equipment. Each kid will wear his own helmet and his own helmet only,” Mitchener said. “I’ve got to look at how we’ll do bats, not everybody has their own bat. I’ve got to see what’s the best way to disinfect them, if i can use a spray. Bats will be almost impossible to not share. … anything that’s on the body, no. We have enough helmets for everybody to have their own.
“We are going to tell people if you’re not feeling well please don’t come out. Those are the main ones,” he added. “This is a fluid situation so things might change every week.”
Mitchener said hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be available in the dugouts, restrooms and concession stand. He also said he’ll rely on the people who are coming out to the ballpark to use common sense when it comes to safety measures involving players and spectators.
“It’s going to be difficult to manage, but we’re going to look for the obvious things. No. 1, if you’re not feeling good just don’t come out,” he said. “If you’ve got a grandparent or someone that’s up in age, we’re going to recommend they sit in the car to watch the games.
“People are going to have to use their best judgement,” Mitchener continued. “We’ll probably have to do away with shaking hands. … They (Babe Ruth) don’t want you to let kids spit sunflower seeds. We’re going to do our best to eliminate the obvious. As stuff changes, we’ll change with it.”
Mitchener also said there is time and space available for kids to sign up and play across all the leagues.
Currently there are six teams in the 11-12 year-old Little League, while there are only three 9-10 teams and two fast pitch softball teams.
Mitchener said his softball teams and maybe even the 9-10 baseball teams will likely play some games against teams from Madison-Grant’s league during what will be a six-week regular season.
Mitchener also said he’s keeping the door open for teams from outside of Marion to potentially join for the summer.
“If somebody reached out me and said I’ve got 12 kids from Oak Hill softball, I would say bring them over and there’s your team,” Mitchener said. “I would do it in a heartbeat. For softball, I would take entire teams. For 9-10 year old (baseball) I would take entire teams.”
While he hopes to start practicing later this week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb wants leagues to wait until June 15 before starting up games. Mitchener said games at Lincoln Field will likely start up the week of June 22 so players can have over three-full weeks to practice.
“Between now and when we start playing games a lot could happen. We’re playing it by ear,” Mitchener said. “I’m just excited to get out there. … I’m waiting on (the school board) to give me the blessing. We’ll have a coaches meeting Wednesday night. Then we’ll get started.”
Mitchener asked that anyone interested in joining a league this summer, reach out to him through the Marion Babe Ruth Baseball and girls softball page on Facebook or via his own personal page of messenger.
