A pair of senior standouts from Marion’s final four Class 4A football team in 2020 have earned the opportunity to fulfill a dream of playing college football beginning next fall.
With family by their side, and classmates, teammates, friends, coaches and administrators gathered in the Marion High School hospitality room Wednesday afternoon, Je’Kwan Williams and Javion Davis each signed a National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana.
Manchester is a NCAA Division III program that plays in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Giants’ coach James Bell briefly addressed the assembly just prior to Williams and Davis signing their documents, and his message was clear. The work the two seniors put in to reach their goal went much further than just on the football field.
“This is a perfect example of understanding what adulthood is all about. Taking responsibilities upon yourself, not only to be good enough athletically but to take care of things academically, and if you look at their transcripts you’ll see that,” Coach Bell shared. “They are the epitome of what hard work in academics do for you then you have some athletic talents to go with it.
“So my message is the same for the last 39 years, it hasn’t changed. If you want to be somebody or do something there is no easy way. If you think you’re going to cheat through life and you’re just going to take the easy way, you’re going to end up nowhere. Or you can be going somewhere like these two. That’s what it’s all about.”
Williams was a ball-hawking linebacker for the Giants who finished his senior year with 118 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and also had two fumble recoveries, one returned for a touchdown, along with an interception. He was a first-team All-North Central Conference performer.
Williams said playing college football was something “I’ve wanted to do when I was little.”
“To be honest, I feel kind of relieved to finally be in a college,” he said shortly after signing his letter. “It’s everybody’s dream to get into college but it’s something that everybody can’t do,” Williams continued. “I went to the campus and I liked the campus. It seems like a family there. The staff is great and the players, I could see the chemistry there.”
Bell said Williams’ growth and work in the weight room, classroom and film room led to his opportunity.
“Just the understanding of the game can make a difference,” Bell said. “For Je’Kwan, he was a back up last year and the year before, then this year he was a starter. Not just a starter, he was an impact starter, he made plays week in and week out.”
Davis admitted there was a time, not that long ago, he wasn’t sure going to college and playing football were even a possibility.
“I didn’t think I was gonna be here when I was a freshman. I’m just happy I made it,” Davis shared. “My coaches and my family pushed me to be the person I am right now. The coaches pushed me and never let me give up. Sometimes I had a temper, but they never let me give up.”
Davis played some defense for the Giants, making 16 tackles and also recording an interception and fumble recovery as a defensive back. His primary role was as a wide receiver, though catching passes wasn’t his first responsibility for the Giants’ offense.
“Javion made big plays. He was our best blocker as a wide receiver,” Bell said. “With the offense that we run, you have to be able to block first and catch second. You have to have to be a good receiver to field the ball because you’re only gonna get X amount of passes thrown to you. If you drop them, you’re not getting many chances to make it up.”
Davis caught 11 passes for for 158 yards and a touchdown in 2020.
Davis said being close to home was one of the appealing things about Manchester, but not the only thing.
“When I took the visit I felt like they liked me,” Davis said. “Their coaches texted me every week. They just wanted me to be a part of what they’re about to grow.”
Bell’s prideful smile told the story of what Davis and Williams taking the next step toward adulthood meant to him.
“I tell them all the time, my reward has never been money, my reward has never been what I’ve done,” he said. “My reward has always been seeing where the student-athlete goes.
“I love what I do. I love coaching. But, I love the players more and I want to see them become adults.”
Williams and Davis are planning to pursue degrees in sports management. Davis said he will also earn a minor in life coaching.
