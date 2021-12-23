The Marion boys basketball program is going to hold the Little Giants boys basketball clinic starting Jan. 8 in Bill Green Arena.
The series of clinics will also be conducted on Jan. 15, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 at not cost to participants.
Clinics will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and are open to second- through fourth-grade boys.
Attendees will practice fundamental skills and along with having an opportunity to play 5-on-5 scrimmages and be directed by Marion’s coaching staff and players.
The deadline to sign up is Jan. 6.
To register, send an email to Coach Kevin Alsup at kalsup@marion.k12.in.us with player’s name, grade, school and t-shirt size by Jan. 6.
IWU winter break hoops camp
The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball program will host its third-annual Winter Break Camp on Friday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon in Luckey Arena.
Cost is $50 and its open for girls and boys in third through eighth grades.
The camp will feature ball handling, shooting and competitive challenges along with an opportunity to get an inside look at IWU’s program.
In addition, campers will also receive a complimentary ticket for themselves and a parent/guardian to attend the Wildcats’ game against Bethel on Jan. 8.
Registration can be done at www.iwucamps.com. Day-of registrations will also be accepted.
For questions, email David Osborn at david.osborn@indwes.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.