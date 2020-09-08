Nearly 50 years of Marion High School baseball was represented on Saturday for the inaugural Giants’ alumni game held inside of Dick Lootens (football) Stadium.
The brainchild of current Giants’ coach, Mark Fagan, the alumni game was put together fairly quickly to help raise money for Marion’s baseball program. And by that end, it was successful in raising $3,500.
But the smiles and laughter shared among the nearly 50 players and coaches said the game was more than just a fundraising event.
“When all this started with COVID, I wasn’t sure how this was going to transpire. I wasn’t sure interest would be there. I just didn’t know,” said Darrell Wisser, a former assistant coach under legendary Mel Wysong and teacher in Marion Community Schools for 40 years. “When you started thinking about all the guys that have come through, you’ve been a big part of their life and they’ve been a big part of mine, I’m really glad I did come down and made the effort. … It’s been a good time.”
Wisser traveled back to Marion on Saturday from his Mishawaka-area home to reminisce, reunite and help in the fundraising effort while being the manager for the Gold Team, who ultimately topped the Purple Team, 18-17.
“Talking old stories with a lot of these guys I had in that 10, 15, 20-year range (as coach), they remember stories about me that I have a hard time remembering,” Wisser said. “Some of it funny, some of it from when I seriously had to get on them because I thought they were relaxing a little bit and not giving it what I thought they should have been or what they were capable of giving. It was great hearing those stories and just seeing those guys. Some of them are still in pretty good shape.”
The Purple Team was led by another Giant legend, once great pitcher and coach Charlie Arrendale, from Marion’s Class of 1967. Arrendale shared the dugout, like Wisser, under Wysong and with Jack Colescott.
Arrendale also spent a few years as head coach for Marion. He echoed some of the same sentiments about the alumni game as did Wisser.
“A childhood friend on mine I got to coach with in Mel,” Arrendale said as he recalled some of his favorite memories of coaching. “Having Darrell Wisser and Jack Colescott, to be able to coach with those guys was really great. Some of the outstanding players that came through, especially someone like Tommy Pearce who hit 50 home runs for his career, and 21 for a season.
“There are teams that don’t hit 20 home runs for a season. I don’t know that Marion has hit 50 since (Pearce) graduated in (19)98. We hit 68 (in a season),” Arrendale continued. “Those kinds of things, that’s what stick with me. Then some of the great kids and the fun it was to coach them. Even to be around them when we weren’t in season, they were great kids and a lot of fun. It’s stuff that I remember clearly to this day.”
Arrendale’s 1998 Giants’ are still the record holder for most home runs in a season with the 68. And Pearce, who provided a nostalgic home run on Saturday, still holds the single-season record for dingers with 21 during his senior year.
Pearce was far from being the only former Giants’ star from attending.
Eric Persinger, star pitcher from Marion’s 1986 state runner-up team who went on to pitch at the University of Michigan, made an appearance, albeit in sandals as an injury prevention tool.
“I appreciate Mark Fauser and Mark Fagan and the team for putting it together. Pretty good turnout, really for the first year,” said Persinger, who made the trip from his home in Fort Wayne. “I’m a little bit surprised that as many people made it back on short notice, Labor Day weekend on a Saturday. Hopefully it’s something we can build on, keep doing year-after-year. Raising money for the baseball program is always a good thing.”
Kasey Clevenger, a three-sport standout from the Class of 1991, played on state runner-up teams in both baseball and basketball for the Giants, took some at-bats and shared some laughs and memories.
“I’m happy for Coach Fagan to put this together and to get all these guys out. It’s good for everybody to get back and see people they haven’t seen in ages,” said Clevenger, who now resides in Carmel. “Hopefully we’ll raise some good money for the baseball program.
“It’s great just to see the coaching staff, of course Coach Wysong is not with us anymore, but see Charlie Arrendale, who was part of the program, and Darrell Wisser was a big part of our program. It’s been fun to see those guys and catch up,” he added.
Tino Mitchener, a Class of 1996 member, took over Marion’s youth baseball program in 2019. He echoed the thoughts of everyone about having the opportunity to re-live some of the past glory days of Marion baseball, but hopes to use some of the connections to build for the future.
Mitchener said plans were in place to hold weekend-log baseball and softball clinics in the spring at Lincoln Field, before COVID-19 shut down those plans. Lincoln Field, home of Marion Babe Ruth Baseball leagues, is where many of the players on hand for the alumni game grew up playing.
Mitchener hopes a few of the former greats might be open to helping with future clinics for Marion’s up-and-coming Giants.
“It’s fun just getting the excitement of baseball going again. It’s something that’s been lacking in this town for a long time,” Mitchener said. “These guys, a lot of them don’t live in town anymore, but I’ve gotten a lot of feedback already. Some said they’ve heard about what’s going on at Lincoln field and it’s good.
“What I’d like to do and the way it most correlates is if we can start running some camps and invite some of these guys, some of the guys that don’t live here anymore involved and get some of that intelligence, that baseball knowledge and that excitement back up,” he added.
The game itself featured some sparkling defensive plays, some home runs, a little good-natured ribbing and a couple of pulled hamstrings.
For almost everyone involved, it made another memory and served as a reminder of what it was like to wear a Giants’ uniform.
“It’s guys donating money to get them more involved in the baseball program financially,” Arrendale said. “The kids are going to see that once you’re a Giant, you’re always a Giant.
“Maybe some of these guys who are living close around here will come out and watch some games now that Giant Pride has caught hold a little bit again.”
