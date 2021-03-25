Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening...and becoming windy. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
The NAIA’s 12th-ranked Indiana Wesleyan softball team surrendered early leads in both halves a doubleheader Wednesday at No. 6 Marian and subsequently dropped into second place in the Crossroads League standings after being swept by the Knights.
The Wildcats scored single runs in each of the first two innings in the opener, only to have hosts rally for a run in the third and two in both the fourth and fifth frames en route to a 6-3 win.
