A lot of adjectives can be used when describing Kyle Mangas, the man and basketball player.
One word in particular, humility, has often been used by Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball coach Greg Tonagel to describe Mangas, who on Monday received the Bevo Francis Award as the top small college basketball player in the country.
“Kyle is an example of what it means to be ‘I am Third,’ an Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat,” Tonagel said Tuesday afternoon. “Put God first, put other people second. Tons of success, but yet you give credit to those around you. I couldn’t ask for a better example of our program.”
Mangas became just the fifth winner of the prestigious award, first presented in 2016, which encompasses players from NCAA Division II and III, NAIA D I and II along with the USCAA and NCCAA.
It’s just the latest of a long list of accomplishments and accolades Mangas has accrued during his first three seasons for the Wildcats.
“I was actually surprised. I figured it would go to a probably NCAA Division II guy,” Mangas said Tuesday afternoon on his reaction to winning the Francis Award. “After that I just felt extremely thankful. That’s a very prestigious award and to be able to represent Indiana Wesleyan and my family, my teammates with that award is pretty cool.”
Mangas averaged nearly 27 points, over four rebounds and four assists in leading the Wildcats to a 29-4 record, along with Crossroads League regular season and postseason titles for a third-straight year. The Warsaw, Indiana-native scored at least 20 points in 26 games and went above 30 on 12 occasions. Mangas will enter his senior season as the all-time leading scorer in IWU men’s basketball history.
Efficient is another good word for Mangas, who made nearly 56 percent of his field goal attempts, 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 83.4 from the free throw strip. He led the Wildcats with 135 assists and carried a 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Mangas’ ability to beat players off the dribble and create short jumps shots, where he often kisses off the backboard, is just one of his primary strengths, and it’s lethal. His field goal percentage on bank shots, a lost art in modern hoops, could well be in the 80s.
“I love using the glass even if I’m on the side. I don’t really care where I’m at,” Mangas said. “I like using the glass and getting the soft touch off the rim. I’ve worked on that for years with my dad and my teammates. I feel pretty comfortable hitting those shots.”
Here’s a couple more adjectives for Mangas courtesy of Tonagel.
“He’s a throwback in so many different ways and that’s what I love about him,” he said. “He’s old school with the bank shot. He’s not flashy but he’s super physical. At the end of the day, he is a throwback.”
Mangas has been a leader with his play since he first set foot in Marion, leading IWU to the 2018 NAIA Division II national title and winning the tournament’s Most Outstanding player award as a freshman. Part of developing in IWU’s ‘I Am Third’ culture is evolving into a leadership role in the locker room as well, something that hasn’t come easily for Mangas.
“To be honest, it was difficult in the beginning because I’m a natural introvert. I’m a pretty quiet dude,” Mangas said. “People can probably tell that. I’ve grown out of my shell a little bit and grown into those leadership capabilities through just leading with my voice and pouring in to other guys.
“Also on the court trying to show some emotion every now and then.”
The final emotions Mangas and the Wildcats felt on the court this season is certain to provide a lasting memory, obviously for a far different reason for what they’d hoped.
Just a couple hours before IWU was to tip off its national tournament game against Crowley’s Ridge (Arkansas), the NAIA canceled the tournament on March 12 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a devastating time … That’s a goal you work for the entire year just to get to that point,” Mangas said. “We were just so ready. We felt so together as a team and we were peaking on the court at the right time.
“To hear that news, it was devastating,” he continued. “It took us a while. I don’t know if we’re ever going to get over it. At least we were all together through it, had each other there and had each other’s backs.”
The 2020 Bevo Francis Award will forever have Kyle Mangas name etched upon it, but his humility really started to shine when asked how he’s been able to raise his game to its lofty status at Indiana Wesleyan.
He credited his growth to former senior teammates Ben Carlson and Jacob Johnson, the only upperclassmen on the ’18 title team; Joel Okafor, Trevor Waite and Evan Maxwell from ’19 and his current mates: seniors Canaan Coffey and Trevor Harrell along sophomore Michael Zitney.
“That’s on and off the court you know. From my freshman year here, I learned so much from the seniors,” Mangas said. “Just how to lead and work ethic, discipline.
“Those guys really stand out to me and they paved the way,” he added. “They just bought into me and they challenged me and held me accountable. That’s with all my other teammates too … Just thankful to be around a group of teammates who pushes you but they also support you and love you too.”
Tonagel described Mangas as simply a scorer during his freshman season, but he’s now evolved into an elite passer over the past two campaigns. His game is still growing as is his leadership ability, a fact that definitely pleases Tonagel.
“It’s another expression of humility,” he said. “For a kid like him, who has every reason to say, ‘I’ve done it all, I’m good.’ But rather to say, ‘I want to continue to grow, I want to continue to challenge myself,’ that blows me away.”
And no doubt, Mangas will continue to torment opposing coaches and players with his efficient, old-school game and his humble demeanor.
“I think it first stems from my parents, just how they raised me. Seeing how they go about their business and how they taught me to handle accomplishments and things of that nature,” Mangas said. “It comes from them, but it also comes from my high school coach Doug Ogle and coach Tonagel.
“One thing that coach Tonagel has said that has always stuck out to me is humility isn’t thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less,” he continued. “In those moments you’re still thinking of your teammates, you’re thinking of the others that have been with the whole time. I think that’s what humility is all about.”
