The three seniors who were set to lead the Madison-Grant girls tennis team this season share a lot of similarities both on and off the court.
Kasey Cleaver, Kayla Comer and Sydney Presnall are all products of coach Tony Pitt’s developmental program at M-G. They all grew into winning players at the varsity level and contributed greatly to the Argylls many successes on the court for the past three years. And all three are near the top of M-G’s class of 2020 in terms of academic prowess.
On the court, the trio helped Madison-Grant to a 46-19 record over the past three seasons along with two Central Indiana Conference championships – including last seasons – and a Madison County title.
“If you look back at our history books, 2012 was the first year we won anything,” Pitt said, noting it was about the same time his developmental program was starting out. “I’m a firm believer of winning kind of breeds winning and being able to see that. Going into (the 2019) season I didn’t necessarily have the highest hopes.
“I remember one of the girls telling me we’re going to break some records this year, and I was thinking, ‘okay we’ll see how that goes,’” he added. “Next thing you know we win a share of the conference, beating Mississinewa the last match of the year and winning 15 matches on the season. Even when these kids were freshman, –our better team that won 20 matches (in 2017) – they may not have been varsity but they saw what it takes to win and have led into that. This class in particular was great leaders.”
Cleaver played singles last season while both Comer and Presnall manned a doubles position. Pitt said all three girls contributed at least 13 match wins at their respective positions. Most importantly, each came up with key conference wins in clutch situations that allowed M-G to share the conference title with Alexandria and Ole Miss.
Early in the season, M-G was tied 2-2 with Frankton with only Cleaver left to finish and decided the match. She won her first set in a tiebreaker but trailed 5-6 in the second and was down love-30 when the skies opened up and forced the match’s conclusion to the next day.
“We tried to wait it out. We can’t, so we finished it the next day on Friday,” Pitt said, noting M-G’s day was the next day. “We come back, I take just Kasey on the bus and next thing you know, the entire team is there before we even got there. They drove separately. That was something to be able to see them supporting her when she was the only one out there and the pressure to be in that situation.
Cleaver lost the final two points on her serve and the second set with it.
“Within two minutes, it was one set to see who wins that match,” Pitt recalled. “She ends up winning the third set 6-4. It was the first conference match so we didn’t know exactly what it meant at the time. We go on the next week and lose to Alexandria and a lot of people thought our conference chances were done.”
Cleaver has been a three-sport standout at M-G and won the school’s first-ever golf sectional championship – individual or team – last fall. Pitt said he started to see Cleaver’s fighting spirit when she was a freshman on JV, and it’s part of what makes her special.
“She is a bulldog, She’s fighter out there,” Pitt said. “You look at her as far as size goes, and you think she might be a pushover. She just doesn’t have any quit to her.”
Fast forward to the Argylls’ final match of the season of 2019 in Gas City. M-G had won four-straight CIC matches after its loss to Alex and need a win to share the conference.
“Kayla was playing No. 1 doubles. Sydney was playing No. 2 doubles. They came up with two really nice wins,” Pitt said. “We were able to win that match. All three (seniors) had big, crucial conference wins just in different matches so they could all kind of lean on each other.”
Comer was also a three-sport standout for her first three years, also playing basketball and volleyball. But she opted to not go out for the basketball team over the winter to try focus on preparing for the spring tennis season.
“Kayla has been great and had a great attitude going into the season. She has that fight that Kasey has as well,” he said. ”I feel bad for her because she’s been a three-sport athlete up until this year … We expected really good things out of her.”
Pitt said Presnall, who also played volleyball, was really introduced to tennis her freshman year when she was a manager for his boys team. He had her start competing against one of his lowest players on the boys JV team and could see her improve almost daily.
Presnall’s growth as a player was also born out of a strong competitive drive.
“I’m not sure I’ve had anybody that’s improved as much as Sydney did from her freshman year,” Pitt said. “I’m not sure if she didn’t enjoy just being out there in the sun a little more than tennis (the first year).
“Sydney has worked on her game. She’s taken lessons over in Greentown the last two years maybe three winters and shown a lot of improvement from that,” he added. “With her, she didn’t just want to be told what to do. She wanted to know why and how this gets better. She’d say I want to know what I’m doing wrong, not what I’m doing right. That shows her character.”
Pitt believes playing multiple sports helped all three of his seniors develop into good tennis players and great leaders. He also sounded blown away when he started looking at the transcripts of the three to prepare his nominations for the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s academic all-state team.
“I asked these three kids for their transcripts. The lowest GPA between the three of them – I’m not going to say which one – was a 3.867,” Pitt said. “Looking in there, we have the No. 10 (ranked student) in the class. Another girl that’s had one A-minus in four years, and we have another girl that’s a 4.0 that’s going to be valedictorian. It just says something about the student athletes, not just their athletic ability.”
