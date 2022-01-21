FAIRMOUNT — Having to replace a head coach in the middle of a high school sports season is typically not an easy prospect.
However, after Jamie Landis resigned his post as Madison-Grant’s head wrestling coach for personal reasons around the turn of the new year, M-G athletic director Ryan Plovick didn’t have to look far or long for his replacement.
Yet, Darby Nicely’s hiring to take over as the leader of the Argylls’ wrestling program is anything but typical.
In fact, she’s currently one of a kind.
Nicely has been a math teacher at the school since the fall of 2018 and was an assistant coach for M-G’s junior high wrestling program for the past couple years.
When the Argylls take the mat to compete in the Oak Hill Sectional in a week, it’s believed the Nicely will be the first female head coach to lead a boys team into the IHSAA tournament in what will be its 84th-annual edition.
“I reached out to Mr. (Robert) Faulkens at the IHSAA for some background information,” Plovick shared Thursday evening.
He said Faulkens told him Indianapolis Crispus Attucks has boys and girls wrestling programs, and it had lost its boys coach during the season about four years ago. The female girls’ coach took over both teams until a replacement was found for the boys, which happened prior to the tournament.
“(Nicely) will be the first female, I believe, to coach a team in the tournament,” Plovick said.
Obviously, to coach wrestling at any level requires a good deal of prior education in the sport and Nicely’s resume on and off the mat made her a natural fit for the varsity position in Fairmount.
Nicely started wrestling at the age of 11 in her hometown of Bellefontaine, Ohio. She credited a younger brother for first stoking her interest.
“He was doing it and I was going to practice anyway so I learned more about it,” Nicely said. “I learned to love it because there was always more to learn from it.”
Those early lessons started the foundation for what was to come.
Nicely became a two-time Ohio state champion and earned a wresting scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA program in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
“In college you wrestled against the same gender so I learned all the stuff that came with female wrestling that I didn’t learn with boy wrestling. That really helped,” Nicely said. “It’s a different style in college. It’s freestyle instead of folk-style, so It was different techniques and different styles of wrestling.”
Nicely was also a student assistant and a tournament director at Cumberlands. and has also been the logistics director for the Indiana State Wrestling Association.
Nicely’s husband, William Nicely, owns Jim’s Wrestling Supply in Muncie, so even through the couple has two children, she’s rarely far away from a wrestling mat.
“I knew when she was hired in (to teach) that she had wrestling background,” Plovick said, noting M-G buys a lot of supples at Jim’s Wrestling Supply. “I knew just from conversations that she had wrestling background. I didn’t know how extensive it really was.
“I didn’t quite know her true pedigree until we got into (an interview),” he continued. “… We interviewed multiple people for it and she stood out. We had some nice applicants. But with her, we had a transition in place where we weren’t starting over. She knows all the kids and already has relationships with them just from them being through her class. It was a nice transition. It was easier than could have been expected.”
Nicely agreed that her transition into being Madison-Grant’s head coach has gone relatively smoothly.
“There were some bumps in the road just because I’m a female, but everything stayed the same, we kept the same coaching staff," she said. “It was a pretty easy transition.
"The boys have grown up having a male coach throughout their whole (career)," Nicely added. "Being a female, being able know what the sport is and making sure people understand that I get what’s going on has been the hardest part.”
Madison-Grant has also started a youth wrestling club this winter. Plovick said some other community members have gotten involved in getting the program up and going with the purchase of mats to use in the Old Gym in Fairmount.
Plovick said M-G’s wrestling program has held very successful camps and clinics in the past, where sometimes 70 to 80 kids would attend. But he hopes the youth wrestling club will take the sport to another level.
“It is exciting. Our wrestling program is definitely on the rise,” Plovick said. “She’s going to be a big part of our future success. I truly feel that. As long as she wants to continue to coach. Hopefully she will for a long time. I truly believe she will be here for a long time.”
Nicely said she’s “super excited” about M-G’s kindergarten through eighth grade youth program getting up and running, but she’s also got more immediate business to attend to in getting the Argylls ready for sectional.
Nicely said her goals are pretty simple for her history-making sectional debut.
“First and foremost don’t get covid. We’ve had a lot of kids miss time,” she shared. “I just want the boys wrestle the best they can. It’s going to be an interesting sectional and we’ll go from there.”
