The Madison-Grant softball team was set to have a familiar face in a new place for the spring of 2020 until recent events canceled the season.
Travis Havens, an M-G alum who has been a part of several coaching staffs over the past nearly two decades moved from his assistant’s role into the head coaching position when Danny Justus, who had led the Argyll softballers for the last four seasons, retired at the end of last year.
Led by its only senior, three-sport athlete Morgan Conliff, Havens said his young but experienced team had put in a good winter’s worth of work and was ready to hit the field.
Then, before the Argylls season got started, it was ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were excited. We had a good group of kids that (didn’t play basketball in the winter) who were in the weight room consistently twice a week for probably three of four months,” Havens said Monday afternoon. “Then after our weight room sessions, when we were allowed to do open gyms, they would go through a two-hour open gym session. We had a group of six to 15 kids doing that regularly.
“We were making progress, and we were excited that we finally got through all that work and started practicing,” he added. “We got four practices in, got our basketball kids and we were looking forward to the season.”
Havens’ excitement was well warranted. The Argylls lost only two players to graduation from last season’s 14-11 team and were potentially going to add four freshman that could impact the lineup. He was also seeing Conliff develop into a leader during the offseason.
Conliff batted .310 as a junior for M-G and hit two home runs and four doubles with seven RBI. She also led the Argylls with 14 walks, had a .452 on base percentage and a slugging percentage of .482. Conliff also played volleyball and basketball, though she opted not to play the latter this year to prepare for spring.
“She had put in a lot of time working hard, setting a standard in the weight room, doing anything we asked her to do technique wise,” Havens said of Conliff. “We’re disappointed she’s not going to get that opportunity.
“She had some huge at bats for us and basically played anywhere we asked her to,” he added. “She’s the kind of kid that you really hope to see succeed and enjoy it when she does. She’s put in a lot of work, a lot of time. Kept a good attitude when things weren’t going her way, tried to stay positive. … She showed up and she did work, and we were definitely looking forward to seeing some of the results from that time in the weight room.”
Though Conliff was the lone senior who would have stepped on the field for M-G, Havens also shared his disappointment for senior manager Kortney Metzger.
Metzger had been a JV softball player her first two years of high school but was forced to miss all of her junior season with an injury. She returned to the team for the spring, and was filling an important role though it wasn’t going to be on the diamond.
“Kortney Metzger was probably as good of a manager that I’ve been around in any sport that I’ve coached,” Havens said, noting he’d also coached basketball and football. “She knew where everything was, knew where everything went. She always knew what time (things were) supposed to happen.
“I think she enjoyed the role and made sure that all of it got done,” he added. “I actually saw her keep a (score) book and the iPad (online statistics) at the same time. She was always willing to carry a bucket or a bag, whatever was asked of her. She definitely had value for our team, that’s for sure.”
Havens gained valuable experience as an assistant as well as spectator while watching his daughters played for Jay Dunlap, who guided M-G to its only state championship in any sport in 2009.
“I know what those guys did and how they went about things,” Havens said. “In the four years I was with Danny, I learned quite a bit from him, obviously about the game but also how to treat people, treat kids, treat umpires, treat parents. I’ve been at it quite awhile, but it’s totally different when you’re the guy. I really felt good about the staff I had in place, and we felt good about (the team and season).”
One thing Havens wasn’t prepared to do, as likely no coach in America was prepared for, was trying to comprehend the situation and comfort his players when the season was called off. His contact with the Argylls has been limited over the past month, but his message has been pretty simple.
“We put some messages out there on our team Facebook page and just asked the kids to take precautions, stay safe do what’s asked of them,” Havens said, “but if possible try to exercise regularly and try to work on their softball and continue the progress they were all making.
“That’s the difficult part for me as a coach, you see these kids put in all the time and effort in the weight room and open gyms and then not get the opportunity to see the results of it,” he continued. “… The most important thing at this point is not softball. It’s health and safety, but if we get the clearance, those kids hopefully will get on the field and enjoy doing what they like to do (in the summer).”
