Though the search for a boys’ golf coach at Madison-Grant was still ongoing when the spring high school sports season was canceled on April 2, there was no question who the top golfer in the Argylls’ line up was going to be.
Leading the Argylls’ golf team was just one of numerous roles senior Jonah Johnson has filled in his four years at M-G.
Johnson played football, basketball and golf his entire high school career while working to be one of the top students in M-G’s class of 2020.
As important as any of his accomplishments in sports and the classroom, Johnson left a lasting and positive impression on his teammates, coaches, teachers and administrators.
“Kids gravitate towards him just because he does things the right way,” said Madison-Grant athletic director Ryan Plovick about Johnson. “Those are special people. He might not be the most talented or most athletic on the field, but people respect him, his game and the way he goes about it.”
Johnson was an honorable mention all-Central Indiana Conference performer as a safety/running back for the Argylls’ sectional runner-up football team in the fall. He appeared in 21 basketball games over the winter and played in parts of 41 varsity games in his career. And 2020 would have been his third season as a varsity golfer.
“Jonah … there is no kid that will outwork Jonah Johnson in any sport or academic-wise,” said Scott Haley, who coached Johnson for two seasons on the JV basketball team. “He is such a great kid and such a pleasure to coach. … Holy cow, the guy was just a consummate leader. The kids rally around him. They love him and respect him so much. It’s obviously a great thing to see and watch.”
Despite having his fourth golf season cut out by COVID-19, Johnson was distinguished with two awards reserved for athletes who play three sports for all four years of high school at Madison-Grant.
First he had accumulated enough athletic points after basketball season to receive an athletic ring, something Plovick said happens for very few student-athletes each year.
More recently he was given the Argyll Lifetime Pass Award and one of the school’s Scholastic Awards.
“He’s graduating from Madison-Grant with some pretty good distinction, his lifetime pass award for playing three sports all four years, which is a dying breed,” Plovick said. Not too many people do that anymore. … He should feel very proud of his athletic career at Madison-Grant.
“One thing that really makes him stand out in my opinion besides the three sport athlete for all four years, he’s even more remarkable in the classroom,” Plovick added. “I don’t know if he’s a 4.0 kid but he is top 10 percent, possibly even top 5 percent in his class. To do both of those things, to be that well rounded is really an amazement. Not too many kids can do that. It takes a special person to be successful in both and he is that person.”
Johnson also participated in Champions Together for four years and served as a volunteer for the Fairmount United Methodist Church. He will attend Purdue University to major in business management this fall.
“From his freshman year to his senior year, it’s been incredible,” Haley said “… if you had 10 Jonah Johnsons on your team, you would be very successful.”
