Energy. Spirit. Aggressive. Tough.
Those adjectives all describe the Madison-Grant softball team in 2022, and those were the first four words Argyll coach Travis Havens used when asked about senior lead-off hitter and third baseman, Chelsea Bowland.
“If you watched her play basketball, she’s probably not going to score a lot of points, but she’s more than willing to guard the other team’s best player,” Havens said of Bowland, “and do what she needs to do to help the team win.
“That’s just who she is. She’s competitive. She cares about winning and she’s a team player.”
Competitive. Talented. Together. That was the Madison-Grant Argylls.
M-G’s 24-6 record, it’s Grant Four, sectional and regional championship trophies all had many sets fingerprints on them, and that’s reflected in the Chronicle-Tribune’s 2022 All-County Softball team.
Bowland was a catalyst, tone-setter, igniter and a leader. Her strength, speed and hitting prowess made her a dynamo at the plate, on the bases and in the field.
M-G’s opponents might call Bowland a disruptor or just a pain, but now everyone can call her the Grant County Player of the Year in 2022.
“She really came on the last third of the season. Not that she was ever not playing well, but her numbers weren’t as good as they could have been early on,” Havens said. “They sure ended up pretty darn good. She had a nice finish to her senior year.”
Nice indeed.
Bowland had the second-most hits (42) and second highest on-base percentage (.561) along with the third-highest batting average (.457), which made her the consummate lead-off hitter. She had a dozen extra-base hits (seven doubles, four triples and one homer), but singles (30), walks (12) and hit-by-pitch (10) typically turned into extra bases as she was 25-for-27 on stolen base attempts.
Madison-Grant scored 311 total runs this season and Bowland played a part in producing 25% of that total. She led the county with 44 runs scored and had the second-most RBI with 34. She received All-Central Indiana Conference first-team honors for the third time.
Bowland and senior teammate, Chelsea Parker, will play their college softball at Taylor.
“Without kids like Chelsea Bowland and some of the other kids we had, we don’t win sectionals or regionals, we don’t win Grant Fours,” Havens said.. “It’s about having good players and she was definitely one of them.”
Another key component to M-G’s success was junior Katie Duncan, who is the Grant County Pitcher of the Year.
Duncan finished with a 9-3 record in the circle and had a county-best 2.42 ERA after twirling 92 1/3 innings. The lefty wasn’t overpowering, but recorded 55 strikeouts and just 25 walks. She pitched to contact, yet was rarely hit with much authority. Duncan limited the opposition to a .239 batting average and allowed only two home runs all season.
“If our defense is doing its job, Katie is pretty effective,” Havens said. “She was pretty effective as a sophomore and even more so this year as a junior. I know she’s already played in one travel tourney up by Cleveland and probably has several more ahead of her. She’s going to put in the work and she’s a smart softball player.
“Once she got on the same page with the expectations from the coaches as far as location, using one pitch to set up another pitch, she beat some good teams and kept us in some really close games,” he added. “Some of the games we lost, she may have only given up one earned run, so she did a nice job.”
Duncan was also effective at the plate. She batted .400 with nine doubles, a home run and 27 RBI. She was a first-team All-CIC selection.
All-County Team
Chloe Poe, Jr., Eastbrook
Poe was the top slugger in the county with 12 home runs and tied for the most RBI with 37. She had six doubles, three triples, scored 30 runs and a county-leading .647 OBP (on-base percentage). Poe was All-CIC first-team for the second time.
Daya Greene, Jr., Madison-Grant
Greene gave M-G a double-shot of trouble at the top of the lineup hitting behind Bowland in the second slot. She led the county with 44 hits and 29 stolen bases. She batted .436 with a .504 OBP, scored 43 runs and drove in 25. Greene was first-team All-CIC for the second-straight year.
Elizabeth Lee, Jr., Madison-Grant
Lee was a dual-threat at the plate and in the circle. She batted .429 and tied for the most doubles in the county with 13. She also had three triples, two dingers and 31 RBI. The righty dealt 53 2/3 innings in the circle and finished 8-2 with a 2.73 ERA. She was first-team All-CIC.
Mia Edwards, Sr., Oak Hill
Edwards topped the Eagles with a .427 batting average and .450 OBP out of the leadoff spot. She collected 41 hits with six doubles, had 10 RBI, scored 24 runs and was 10-for-10 on steal attempts. Edwards was named first-team All-CIC.
Larielle Cox, Sr., Marion
Cox topped Grant County with a .560 batting average and added six doubles, three triples, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored. She was named first-team All-NCC earlier this week. Cox will play softball at Notre Dame College near Cleveland, Ohio.
Alejandra Trejo, Fr., Mississinewa
Trejo is one of a handful of freshman to have impactful varsity seasons in Grant County this spring. She led the Indians a .444 batting average and was on base 47% of the time. Trejo had four doubles, five triples scored 28 runs and drove in nine. She was a first-team All-CIC selection.
Anzlee Thomas, Sr. Madison-Grant
Thomas had 38 hits and batted .409 for M-G. She tied for the county lead with 37 RBI and had four homers and five doubles. Thomas also reached base at .457 clip and scored 25 runs. She was honorable mention All-CIC.
Chelsea Parker, Sr., Madison-Grant
Parker gave the Argylls versatility in the field and some pop at the plate. She saw time at first base, in the outfield and in spent 7 2/3 innings in the circle. Parker batted .348 with 31 hits and had a .438 OBP. She slugged five homers, seven doubles, scored 32 runs and had 34 RBI. Parker was honorable mention All-CIC.
Kayleigh Gross, Jr., Eastbrook
Gross was honorable mention All-CIC after hitting .403 and reaching base nearly 44% of the time for the Panthers. She had nine doubles, a homer, seven steals, scored 29 runs and had eight RBI.
Addison Coates, Jr., Eastbrook
Also All-CIC honorable mention, Coates batted .390 with a .466 OBP. She had six doubles, a pair of triples and 18 RBI.
Aniyah Rogers, Jr., Marion
A first-team All-NCC selection, Rogers gave the Giants a powerful pop at the plate. She batted .440 with four doubles, two triples and finished second in the county with eight round-trippers. She had 15 RBI.
Nikki Alston, Sr., Oak Hill
Alston rebounded from a knee injury she suffered playing soccer late in the fall and cost her the entire basketball season, to be a first-team All-CIC selection in spring. She batted .386 with 34 hits and had a .439 OBP. She scored 25 runs, drove in 13 and was 9-for-10 on steal attempts.
Treniti Thurman, Sr., Oak Hill
Thurman’s 13 doubles tied M-G’s Lee for tops in Grant County. She had 34 hits and batted .374 (34-92) with a .436 OBP. Thurman scored 20 runs, drove in 20 more and was honorable mention All-CIC.
Kayrissa Dunn, Jr., Mississinewa
Dunn batted .322 with three doubles, three homers and 18 RBI. She also pitched 83 1/3 innings for a very young Ole Miss team and earned three of the Indians’ five wins in the circle.
Carley Holliday, Fr., Madison-Grant
Holliday started her varsity career in impressive fashion by hitting .390 with a.489 OB. She led the Argylls with six home runs and added four doubles, a triple, 25 RBI and scored 31 times.
Karsyn Wiley, Fr., Oak Hill
Wiley was a dual-threat freshman for the Eagles. She led Grant County with 119 2/3 innings pitched and 94 strikeouts on her way to a 9-6 record in the circle. She also had three homers, three doubles and 26 RBI. Wiley was honorable mention All-CIC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.