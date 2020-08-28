The Madison-Grant boys tennis team kept its record unblemished at will play for the Madison County championship on Saturday.
The Argylls swept all three singles positions en route to beating Pendleton Heights, 4-1, in a tourney semifinal on Thursday.
Nick Evans earned a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, Jace Gilman captured the No. 2 position, 6-4, 6-1 and Jackson Manwell breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 decision at No. 3.
Clayton Hull and Christopher Fox dropped the first set, 3-6 at No. 2 doubles, but rallied to win 6-3, 6-4 for M-G.
Madison-Grant (6-0) will host Lapel in the championship match at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Mississinewa 3, Northwestern 2
The Indians remained unbeaten with a hard-fought win over Northwestern on Thursday in Gas City.
Ethan Sample took 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles while Hayden Rowley capture the point at No. 2 with a 6-1, 6-1 decision. Riley Fuqua and Ryan Scott won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
John Oliver fought his way through three sets at No. 1 singles before dropping a 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-3), 10-8 decision.
Mississinewa (5-0) will compete in the Mooreseville Invite on Saturday.
Boys soccer
Eastbrook 8, Eastern 0
The Panthers earned their third win in four matches with a dominant performance in Greentown on Thursday.
No additional details were reported.
Oak Hill 9, Taylor 0
The Golden Eagles erupted for eight first-half goal in their win on Thursday.
Dalian Leach led the Oak Hill assault with four goals while Daniel Jackson, Julian Perez, Wyatt Drollinger, Evan Pearce and Grant Elzinga had a goal apiece. Clayton Macy, Hank Van Bibber, Caleb Kroll, Drollinger and Elzinga all recorded assists.
Seth O’Blenis saved the only shot he faced in goal for the Eagles.
Oak Hill (4-0-1) travels to Maconaquah for a 6 p.m. start on Monday.
Girls soccer
Manchester 3, Oak Hill 0
The Squires scored all three goals in the first half Thursday in their win at Oak Hill.
Oak Hill (1-3) hosts Northwestern on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Madison-Grant 3, Tipton 2
The Argylls captured a hard-fought, 18-25, 32-30, 13-25, 25-20, 157 win at Tipton Thursday.
Grace Holmberg led M-G with 14 kills, Azmae Turner added 13 kills and six blocks while Katie Garringer finished with 11 kills and six blocks. Lexi Baney had nine nine kills and 12 blocks.
Daya Greene picked up 27 digs, Gabby Rudy dished out 46 assists, Tori Hiatt served up four aces.
M-G won the JV match, 25-23, 25-17.
Madison-Grant (5-3) opens CIC play at Eastbrook on Tuesday.
Wabash 3, Eastbrook 0
The visiting Apaches topped the Panthers 25-12, 25-16, 25-17 on Thursday
No additional details were reported.
Eastbrook (3-5) hosts Madison-Grant to open CIC play on Tuesday.
Mississinewa 3, Southern Wells 0
The Indians swept to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-5 win at Southern Wells on Thursday.
No additional details were reported.
Ole Miss (8-1) hosts Oak Hill on Monday.
Lewis Cass 3, Oak Hill 0
The Kings earned a 25-16, 25-11, 25-23 win at Oak Hill on Thursday.
Alyssa Thompson had six kills, Julianne Gosnell and Vera Miller each added five kills while Caylee Hunt had four kills for the Eagles. Mia Edwards picked up 17 digs and Alivia Shaw handed out 16 assists.
Oak Hill (1-7) visits Mississinewa to open CIC play on Monday.
Girls golf
Madison-Grant 208, Elwood 235
Abbie Hostetler shot 48 to win medalist and lead the Argylls on Thursday.
The Argylls compete in the CIC at Frankton on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Taylor 251, Marion Inc.
Bayley Grieve fired a 49 to earn medalist and lead the Giants on Thursday at Meshingomesia.
Savannah Grieve added a 57 and Jessica Wilson shot a personal-best 65 for the Giants.
The Giants compete in the Lebanon Invite Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
