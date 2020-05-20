Madison-Grant has created a new position within its athletic department and officially filled it with a lifelong Argyll during Monday’s school board meeting.
Brock Massey, a 2004 M-G alum and former three-sport athlete, is now the Director of Athletic Development and Community Leagues for the Madison-Grant United School Corporation.
Massey grew up at Madison-Grant and eventually played four years of football and baseball along with two years of basketball for the Argylls. For the past two years he’s been an assistant varsity football coach as well as serving in maintenance and transportation at his alma mater.
His new duties entail working as an intermediary between the high school’s and community’s youth league coaches while also serving as the strength and conditioning coach/teacher for all of Madison-Grant athletes.
Massey is excited to begin fulfilling both roles, especially getting his M-G Iron Club up and running, which will give him a chance to work with M-G’s student-athletes every day.
“The great thing about strength and conditioning, it’s my role to develop the athlete as a whole. As far as getting stronger, faster, more explosive and more agile, that’s on me,” Massey said Tuesday afternoon.”I’ll provide the head coaches with an athlete that’s performing at optimum levels. That’s obviously with lifting, but also helping with nutrition. Teaching them how to fuel their body so that way they are performing at an optimum level."
Massey said he had done power lifting for 10-plus years and was preparing for a contest in the fall of 2018 when Brady Turner, a former high school teammate was hired to take of M-G’s football coach. Turner reached out to Massey, who was working in an outside sales job, to be an assistant.
Massey said he’d thought about pursuing a teaching degree at IU-Kokomo after high school but ended up getting a life science and mathematics degree instead. He jumped at the chance to work for the school and help coach football. He’s working on obtaining his transition to teaching license from Indiana Wesleyan and said he’ll finish it next spring. He was granted an emergency license and will starting teaching weights in the coming fall.
“Schools like 1A to 3A level, maybe even some in 4A, you can’t control how tall your kids are, what kind of frame (they have) or what kind of weight they can support,” Massey said. “What you can control is getting that kid and his biomechanics as strong as possible and as fast as possible, maximize what that kid can do. You can’t control how many 6-5 kids and up you’re going to get.”
And Massey has some simple yet specific specific visions for what he wants to see in his weight program.
“Short term is to get in there and get everybody’s form down and get their confidence built in the weight room. That’s first and foremost,” he shared.
“My long term (goal) is for it to be a complete culture change to where it’s just what we do,” Massey continued.
Massey said he was a young boy when his dad and former Madison-Grant football coach Grant Zgunda helped start a youth football league in the 1990s. He recalled the peak of participation reaching around 130 kids. He said both Zgunda and former Argylls’ basketball coach Terry Martin were heavily involved in the youth programs he was involved in.
Massey hopes to not only help the youth sports programs feeding into Madison-Grant grow in participation, his purpose will be to help start teaching young Argylls what M-G’s high school coaches want and expect from their athletes.
“It’s very important to relay the messages and philosophies that the head coaches have, whether it’s basketball, volleyball, football, then have that implemented at the youth level,” Massey said. “You might have a core group of five plays you like for football or five sets for basketball. You start to implement that to these kids when they’re in the youth programs then the foot work and terminology essentially becomes second nature.
“By the time they get older … it becomes enhanced,” he continued. “It’s important to get the head coaches’ philosophies and ideas in the programs at the youth level. The youth coaches don’t have to worry too much about the philosophies, and they’re just basically laying that foundation down. I think it makes things easier for a lot of people.”
