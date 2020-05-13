Just three seniors filled roster spots among the nearly 40 athletes set to compete for Madison-Grant’s boys and girls track teams.
Two of those seniors, McKenna Lugar and Harrison Hiatt, were returning to the sport as throwers for the Argylls for the first time since their junior high days.
The third, Quentin Carr, was set for his fourth season of competition for Argyll coach TJ Herniak’s program.
Herniak said Carr would likely have been No. 2 or 3 for the Argylls in the shot put and discus, but brought much more value to the team than just potential points.
“He was an integral part of the team as far as being a team leader and he is a good kid, does well academically,” Herniak said. “He was a good leader for our team even in a less competitive role.
“(Carr) was one of those kids, he wasn’t the most gifted athletically and he knew it, but he was going to go out and work hard and set an example of this is how you go about practice,” he added. “You should come out here and be willing to work hard, do your best. Your best isn’t always going to win but you can at least work towards being better than what you were yesterday. Quentin kind of exhibited that every day. … He was a team leader from a seniority aspect but also the way he carried himself. He was always there and ready to support the team and do anything to help the team get better.”
Hiatt was part of M-G’s golf program for the past three years and had only been out with the track team for about two weeks before spring sports were canceled.
Herniak equated Hiatt’s role as a thrower as being similar to Carr’s, in that both would work hard and provided competition for some of the younger Argyll athletes. The coach also said he’d had his senior newcomer in class and he fit very well, personality-wise, into the track program.
“He’s a good kid, a smart kid, does well academically,” Herniak said of Hiatt. “He’s a little bit of a goof ball, but in track we like to have fun, we like to have a good time so goofballs fit right in with what we’re doing a lot of the time. As long as nobody is getting hurt.
“I didn’t know much about what he was going to bring to the track program, but … I’m sure he would’ve been able to contribute in the competition. He’s ultra-competitive,” he continued. “For the couple weeks I had him, he was working hard to kind of knock off all the rust. He was getting brushed back up, but before everything stopped we didn’t have too much time to get him going.”
Lugar has been a 3-sport standout throughout her high school days, but had been a top performer for the Madison-Grant softball team every spring prior to 2020.
Herniak said he’d talked with Lugar in years past about coming out for track and even suggested she could potentially compete in both sports, as some of the other girls currently do for the Argylls.
Lugar came to some preseason conditioning sessions for track then showed up for the first day of practice and told Herniak she was only going to do track.
“I was actually stunned,” Herniak shared. “…McKenna had expressed interest in track to me a couple years ago but never followed through with it because she always wanted to play softball first.”
Lugar’s arrival helped ease the loss of Payton Freel, who was one of the area’s top throwers before graduating in 2019.
It also didn’t take Lugar long to make an impact either. In her first indoor meet of the season, she tossed the shot put nearly 35 feet, which gave her a third-place finish in the first of three Hoosier State Relays qualifying events held at Indiana Wesleyan on March 6. Her throw still ranks 15th best for all small schools (A, 2A, 3A) in Indiana and had her in line for a trip to the indoor state championships in Bloomington.
“We were excited to have her on the track team,” Herniak said. “McKenna is a unique individual. She’s got some different personality traits you can kind of get exposed to. She’s really competitive so she gets pretty fired when she’s not doing what she believes is her best or what she believes is good enough to win. She has a really strong competitive fire. She’s also funny, has a wonderful kind of bubbly attitude that once you kind of get it out of her it's fun to be around. Some of the girls on the track team had started to kind of get that out of her and she fit right in.
“….that competitive fire is the biggest thing when I think about McKenna,” he continued. “She wanted to win every time. That was something similar to Payton and A.J. (Jones, a 2019 graduate and state qualifier in shot put). Every time they stepped in that ring they expected to win. She was kind of the same way and we saw that in the two indoor meets we were able to be at. … I think she could have been a high 30s thrower… which is kind of amazing. She hadn’t thrown since junior high. It was a process but she was picking right up and working her tail off.”
Herniak said contact with his athletes since the season was canceled has been limited, but he’s tried to be encouraging to them when he does.
“It’s definitely an experience, a once in a lifetime experience for all of us. You never would have dreamed something like this would happen,” he said of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m just telling them to keep their heads up. We don’t understand why this is happening. It's nothing we could have ever planned for or expected.
“But when the time comes, be ready to go and be ready to get right back at it,” Herniak added. “And just stay positive.”
