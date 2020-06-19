GAS CITY — For a little more than a decade, a race track – somewhere – has served as a second home for the Pretorius family.
Zack Pretorius, a 17-year old soon-to-be senior at Madison-Grant, estimates he was five when made his first venture to a track with his parents Jeff and Kandi Pretorius.
The Pretorius family took their young son to the New Castle Motorsports Park to watch go-kart racing, and young Zack was instantly smitten with the sport.
“My dad bought a kart before i was born, worked with a guy that had a cart and decided gonna do it himself,” shared Zack Pretorius at Gas City I-69 Speedway on Wednesday. “He bought a kart then I was born and he never got around to it.
“We would go to New Castle Motorsports Park and watch races when I was younger and as soon as I was old enough, I wanted to to get in a kart.” he continued. “We got one and we’ve been racing for about 10 years now, so we decided to jump into this and see what we can do.”
The “this” that Zack speaks of is the world of sprint car racing. A much different world than go karts, and in some respects, it’s like completely starting over as a racer.
But it’s the natural progression in the racing realm. Drivers are always looking for ways to go faster no matter the level of competition.
Zack’s go-kart career was stellar: He won nine championships from 2014 to 2019, earned several Driver of the Year awards and was the 2017 Yamaha Junior National Runner-up among many other accomplishments.
The experience Zack Pretorius gained in kart racing came with multiple levels of importance for the young man who spends his winters playing basketball for the Argylls.
“I had a lot of fun,” Zack said. “I met a lot of great people and made a lot of friends that I’m sure I’ll have for the rest of my life. I would say we were relatively successful.”
With a distinguished resume in kart racing, the Pretorius family started discussing what the next step in Zack’s racing career should be.
Building a career on the race track is neither easy or cheap, but the ability Zack had shown in go karts started the exploration process.
“Basically we started looking at what we could afford to do,” said Kandi Pretorius as she sat trackside Wednesday waiting for Zack to hit the quarter-mile dirt track. “We sent him out to California to see if he would even like dirt (racing). He’s raced on asphalt and road courses his whole life.
“We sent him to a sprint car school out there and he called me as soon as he got out of the car. He was hooked. That was it.”
Zack Pretorius ran in two sprint car races at Gas City Speedway last summer driving for Goodnight Racing. The experience only further cemented his desire to take the full-time step into a sprinter.
Over the winter, the Pretorius family got their own sprint car and started preparing it for Wednesday night, opening night at Gas City with a jam-packed grandstand and some of the best open wheel drivers in the world in attendance.
The sprint car races were the under-card to USAC’s Indiana Midget Week Show at Gas City, and other than two practice sessions in his car, it was the first experience for Zack Pretorius in his own sprint car.
Oak Motors is Zack’s primary sponsor. The company’s president is Jeff Pretorius, who also happens to be Zack’s crew chief.
The challenge of learning how to race a sprint car isn’t just for the driver.
“It’s certainly been a challenge for sure. You go from go karts, you race on pavement, there’s no shocks the track doesn’t change. You find the line and everything’s the same,” Jeff Pretorius said. “There’s no racing really in my family tree forever so we’re the first trying to do it. We have a lot of support with Scott Benic, with Goodnight Racing so we lean on them quite a bit.
“I just ask a lot of questions, do what they suggest that I do and I put it in (Zack’s) hands and let him try to figure it out,” he added. “That’s kind of how we started in go karts and how we’re doing it in this.”
Zack said his goals for opening night were pretty simple. Keep moving forward and try to stay out of trouble.
“Right now I think it’s just about being consistent, keeping everything in one piece and just having fun as well,” Zack said. “Try to get better as I go on.”
Opening night proved to be somewhat successful and highly educational for team Pretorius. Zack’s ran a fast lap of 13.210 seconds in hot laps then finished sixth in a heat race that featured national sprint stars, CJ Leary and Brady Bacon.
Zack Pretorius has a couple close calls but no major incidents on the night. He drove through part of turn one during his heat race with both his left-side wheels high off the track, but safely got all four back on the dirt and continued on. His night ended in the B-main with a minor spin on the final lap in turn four and a ninth-place finish to miss qualifying for the feature.
It was all part of the learning curve that comes along with all forms of auto racing. Zack still has big aspirations for the summer at Gas City, where he’ll race full time this season.
“Right now it’s just trying to dip our toe in and see what it’s like,” Zack said. “I really would like to start winning races, hopefully towards the end of the season, but if not, definitely by the mid-part of next year.”
Zack said his goal is to eventually get good enough to race for a living. He said it didn’t matter too much what series, be it dirt-track open wheel cars, stock cars, Indy cars or any other form of car that has four wheels and the ability to go fast.
The summer of 2020 is the next first step in Zack’s pursuit of racing for a living.
“He’s got the passion for it and drive for it and just really wants to succeed,” Jeff Pretorius said. “We’re just trying to provide him the opportunity to be successful and trying to make it a family environment. I chalk it up to making memories. We have a limited time with our kids so we’re just trying to enjoy the time that we have.”
Kandi Pretorius was briefly moved to tears when asked about watching her son follow his heart and chase after his dreams. Being a racer’s mom comes with a whole different set of emotions than the ones experience by her husband and son, but its obvious she loves sitting trackside and watching Zack race.
“He’s got so much courage and so much determination to come out here and figure this out,” Kandi said of Zack. “He was able to do that in the go kart world. I think it’s hard for him to start over but he’s a student of the sport and he just works and works and works because he wants it.
“I really want him to find his way. He’s going to be a senior this year and I want him to find that thing that makes him happy and brings him joy,” Kandi added. “If it’s racing I just hope and pray those opportunities present themselves. If it’s something else then I just want him to be successful and happy. ... last year he came out to one of the Gas City races just to watch, he said something like ‘This is what my soul needs.’ Race tracks are his happy place.”
