FAIRMOUNT — Sweet 16 and Central Indiana Conference champs.
Those two things went hand-in-hand Thursday night as Class 2A No. 8 Madison-Grant rallied for a 13-10 triumph over 2A No. 13 Frankton.
It was win No. 16 in a row for the Argylls, and the sweetest of the season to date, because it delivered M-G its first CIC softball crown since 2017 along with the the coveted CIC traveling trophy/home plate.
“Our (four) seniors have never been on a conference championship team. I know we’ve played for that traveling plate a few times, but have never been able to win it so this is the first time they’ve had it,” said Argylls’ coach Travis Havens. “Our kids, especially our seniors, have been in these big games before. They’ve been in big games with Frankton for the last three years so it’s nothing new.
“It was kind of weird because the game seemed kind of slow and business-like for the first four innings until they just went off and started hitting bombs. Then things changed,” he added. “Fortunately we found a way to get it done.”
Madison-Grant used two hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch to take a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
Frankton scored its first run in the fourth without having a hit, but an RBI single by Maegan Wilson in the home half kept the Argylls on top by three.
Frankton (13-4) brought a seven-game win streak to Jay Dunlap Field and had won 10 of its last 11 games since dropping a 14-9 decision to the Argylls in a Madison County tourney game on April 13 in Frankton.
But M-G senior Katie Duncan didn’t allow a hit until a fifth-inning explosion by the visitors.
Sophomores Aubree Engelking and Paige Parker hit back-to-back home runs to start the fifth frame, and junior Jersey Marsh added a 3-run shot to cap a 7-run outburst that lifted Frankton to an 8-4 lead.
Havens stopped the Argylls before they entered the dugout to take their at bats in the fifth.
“I said look, we’ve got at least three more at bats. We have the hitters to do it,” Havens shared. “I didn’t feel like we were going to be dominated the next three innings by their pitching. We have time, but don’t try to get all four runs back with one swing. We need singles and doubles.”
Sophomore Carley Holliday led off with a double and sophomore Demie Havens reached on a throwing error that put runners on second and third. Senior Makennah Clouse followed with a one-out double to cut the Argylls’ deficit to two.
Junior Maddy Moore and senior Daya Greene each drew a walk before Wilson was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to score another run.
With two outs, Duncan worked a full count and fouled off two pitches before she lined a single up the middle to score two and put the Argylls back on top. Holliday’s second double capped the six-run inning and put M-G on top 10-8.
The lead didn’t last long, however, as Frankton scored twice in the sixth to tie it up again.
The Argylls loaded the bases with no outs in their half of the sixth, but Greene and Wilson each hit hard grounders to third which turned into to fielder’s choice force outs at home and kept the game even.
Sophomore Johnna Hiatt admitted she wasn’t pleased with her previous at bats, though she did have a double to lead off the third inning.
“I had cleared my mind because I hadn’t done very well the last two at bats,” Hiatt shared. “I cleared my mind. I know that I can hit the ball and that’s what I did.”
Hiatt lined the first pitch she saw into the right-center gap for a base-clearing double and provided the Argylls with the conference-winning runs.
Still, there was the matter of getting three more outs to finish off the win. M-G senior Elizabeth Lee relieved Duncan in the circle with one out in the fifth inning, and she delivered what the Argylls needed.
Lee retired Marsh on a groundout to Greene at shortstop, but the next two Eagles reached on a walk and a single. Lee’s first pitch to Parker was a ball, but the next three were strikes, though the two Frankton runners moved up a base on a steal.
Prior to Lee facing Eagles’ senior Alivia Swisher, Duncan asked for timeout and the Argylls’ infield gathered together around their pitcher.
“Calm down,” Duncan said was the message. “We wanted it so bad, so I felt like I just needed to bring everybody in, keep us together. All four of us seniors were saying something.”
Calm resumed and Lee needed just three pitches to record her fourth strikeout to secure the win.
“I don’t even have words. I’m so excited,” said Greene as she celebrated around home plate with her teammates, the Argylls posing together or with parents, the CIC plate in tow. “We’ve been on a 16-game win streak and if we would have lost it tonight we all would have been devastated. We’ve been working so hard for this. We started off (the season) a little rocky, so having this win just brings it all to the season.
“We knew coming in here it would be tough,” she added. “Coach Travis before the game said we don’t need to be perfect, we just need to be us.”
The Argylls’ “us” has been an opposing pitcher’s nightmare nearly all season.
Against Frankton, all nine girls in M-G’s order had at least one hit, seven drove in a run or more and eight scored.
Lee finished with three hits while Wilson, Clouse, Hiatt, Moore, Holliday and Duncan had two hits apiece and the Argylls finished with 17 in the game. Greene, Havens, Wilson, Moore and Holliday all scored twice.
“The few times we’ve kinda got our backs against the wall in the last few weeks, our kids have always seemed to respond,” Havens said. “We didn’t really change our approach after getting down, we just said don’t try to get them all at once. The next thing you know, it kind of snowballed.”
Madison-Grant (19-3) will try to continue its streak Saturday when it hosts the Argyll Invite. M-G plays Union City at 11:30 a.m. Class A No. 7 Cowan meets Sheridan at 10 a.m. A consolation and championship game will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.