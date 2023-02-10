At the heart and core of most successful athletic teams, at any level of competition, lies a strong culture.
Sure, having talented athletes is important too when it comes to wins and losses, but the importance of creating a positive environment where players can learn, grow and develop - and be held accountable - by coaches and teammates alike, is an essential element to achievement.
It’s something Eastbrook girls basketball coach, Jeff Liddick, has done through his 11 seasons leading the program.
When the Panthers step on the court Saturday afternoon at Lapel to compete for the program’s first regional title since 1983-84 - the only one in Eastbrook girls’ basketball history to date - the culture that Liddick has created will be on full display.
Not only on the court, but in the stands and anywhere else where one of his former, and potentially future players, might catch the game.
Eastbrook girls’ basketball is defined by its grit, toughness and intensity. It’s defined by its chemistry and togetherness.
Most of all, it’s defined by love. Love for the game. Love for each other and a shared love between coaches and players.
“He is always there for us. If something is going wrong, he’s going to be there to ask if we’re okay,” said junior guard Sophia Morrison about Liddick. “Then we get to practice and he’s hard on us. We’re like his kids. We definitely stress him out.”
Liddick and his wife, Tuesday, have no children of their own, so the girls that have been a part of his program, have also become part of his family.
Perhaps the most exciting prospect for this year’s Eastbrook team is that it’s led by a core of five juniors, who have grown up playing together since their early elementary school days.
Morrison and junior Olivia Howell, who will affectionately and forever be known as Soph and Liv, are the team’s top two scorers, and have a connection that goes back further than any other on the team.
Soph and Liv bring an abundance of energy and skill into every contest and have done so since the start of their freshman seasons.
“She is a fun person to play with, when she is lacking something offensively I can pick it up defensively. When I’m lacking something, she picks it up,” Howell said. “I feel like our chemistry has always been good.
“I’ve known Soph as long as I can remember. We have the same Godparents so we’ve kind of grown up with each other. She’s a bunch of fun to play with. I love playing with her.”
Juniors Kortney Goff, Audri Prater and Estah McKim spent most of their time on the JV team up until this season, and each has carved out an important role in Eastbrook’s success this season.
Goff and Prater added an element to the Panthers that has been in short supply in past seasons, the ability to proficiently knock down 3-point shots on a consistent basis.
Goff and Prater have also enhanced an already strong chemistry for the Panthers.
“We have a lot of fun,” Goff said. “We’re good friends outside of school and that just makes it better when we play basketball.”
Morrison and Howell are the Panthers top two scorers at 15 and 12 points per game, while Goff and Prater are both averaging just under eight points and have made more than 40 3-pointers in their first full-time varsity campaigns.
Last season the Panthers made 109 total 3-pointers and shot 36% - Morrison hit 48 of those. This season Eastbrook has connected 169 times from long range and is shooting 38% as a team. Morrison has 68 threes and shoots 42% from behind the arc.
A long-range shot is something Howell has added to her tool box this season. She didn’t attempt a three as a freshman, and only shot three last season without a make, but she’s connected on 13 this year and has hit 48% of her 3-point tries.
McKim isn’t asked to take many shots, she’s attempted only 70 all season, but when she steps on the floor for the Panthers, she stays busy. In her more than 17 minutes each game, McKim uses her 5-2 frame and seemingly limitless energy to collect three rebounds, two steals and nearly two assists to go with her three-point per game average.
“She is a firecracker. I love playing with her,” Howell said of McKim. “She gets after it and creates that spark for the rest of the team. When we’re down she picks us back up.
“People have said to me she reminds them of Dennis Rodman in a 5-2 girls’ body. I’m like that is so true.”
Then there’s Eastbrook’s lone senior, Karmen Swindall, who brought another different dimension to the Panthers this season: length in a slender, 5-10 frame, along with a wealth of athleticism.
Swindall spent her first two years of high school at Mississinewa, and averaged nearly eight points and six rebounds per game for the Indians as a sophomore.
Swindall went to Eastbrook through junior high and knew some of her teammates prior to returning for her junior year, but outside factors prevented her from stepping on the court for the Panthers last season.
“To think about where she was at last year, she was in a tough spot and had a lot of things going on and had a lot things she had to get figured out,” Liddick shared of Swindall. “At that time basketball didn’t fit in. I remember when we talked, I said listen, if you want to play, I want you and we’d love to have you. We need you, but you’ve got to get some things figured out in your life.”
When Eastbrook started its preparations for the current season last spring and summer, Liddick said Swindall didn’t miss a workout or an opportunity to be on the court with her teammates.
Aside from missing four games with an injury, Swindall has been in Eastbrook’s starting five all season. She’s averaging five points, four rebounds and two steals per game, but her presence has been invaluable and much welcomed.
“She has been great, attitude and personality, just fitting right in with us,” Morrison said. “We all love Karmen. We all know how she is, she’s just, Karmen. She’s been a big asset to our team this year and we’ve needed her. She fit in right away.”
Swindall said her transition back to Eastbrook, and onto the basketball court, was made better by her teammates and coach.
“I had really good relationships with them before I moved, then when I moved (away) I really didn’t talk to a lot of them,” Swindall said. “When I came back it was like we haven’t ever been apart. We reconnected and I was really thankful for that because I was still new.
“He’s had a big impact on my life,” she added of Liddick. “I feel like everything happens for a reason. He gives me good energy and good advice. He’s very good for your mental health. He’ll always be there for you and never gives up on you if you’re in a low spot.”
When Liddick was first asked about Swindall’s meaning to him and his team, he took a few seconds to compose himself before he gave his answer.
“Her enthusiasm, her effort in practice every day is contagious,” Liddick shared. “The cool thing is when she does things well, you hear every, single one of her teammates rooting for her. For the most part, all the girls have that support for their teammates. When Karmen does things well, her teammates get super excited about that and they feed off of that.
“There’s a lot of things she does that don’t show up on the stat sheet. Her effort, her length and athleticism,” he added. “She might not get a deflection or a steal, but she’s causing a pass to go in a place it isn’t intended to go and it allows one of her teammates to make a good play. I’m so happy for her and she’s been a huge part of our success.”
Swindall shares the post with sophomore, Mia Bustos, who leads the team at 6.1 rebounds per game to go along with four points. Liddick has compared Bustos and her potential to former Panther, Brooke Saylor, who was among the NAIA’s leading rebounders in her career at Huntington.
Collectively, Eastbrook is a true example of the ‘whole is greater than the sum of its parts,’ cliche, and the parts the Panthers carry into their regional championship game on Saturday are pretty good.
From Liddick and his assistants Susan Zent, Alicia Griffin and Stacey Harmon, to the gritty, hard-working and skilled girls that comprise the Panthers’ roster, the commitment to culture and to each other will make Eastbrook a tough out regardless of when the season ends.
“It’s been amazing,” is how Liddick described the 2022-23 season. “I’m in year 11 and they’ve definitely made me a better coach. It’s not often you get blessed with the talent we have right now. There’s a lot of talent out there on the court, but even more, they’re just unbelievable kids. They’re just fun to be around.”
And that fun feeling is mutual.
“He is a bunch of fun, but we know when to be serious at the right times,” Howell said. “He’s not a mean guy like some people portray him to be. He’s a bunch of fun and I love playing for him.”
Love. Family. Basketball.
