The month of July signifies the beginning of state tournament season for little league organizations around the state and most of Grant County’s programs will be sending all-star teams into the Town and Country District round starting on Thursday.
The lone exception is Marion, who left Town and Country to play under the Babe Ruth Baseball banner when Tino Mitchener took over as commissioner more than three years ago with hopes of resurrecting a proud Giants-baseball tradition.
However, Marion is not sending all-star teams into this summer’s the Babe Ruth state tourne. Yet, the dedicated work put into the Lincoln Field leagues by Mitchener and his family is showing in the growth process currently taking place.
“As far as a five-year or 10-year plan, right now we’re where we want to be, with the exception of girls softball,” said Mitchener, as he watched over the proceedings Monday night. “I really want to to see that grow faster and it’s what we’re after the most.
“We are still only at two teams. I don’t think the City of Marion has ever been that invested in girls fast pitch softball and our varsity record has shown that the last several years,” he contnued. “I think that means educating the parents and getting them involved. The two teams we have are really successful and I’m looking to have four to six (softball) teams next year.”
Girls who think they could be interested in learning how to play fast-pitch softball have an opportunity on Saturday when Marion varsity coach Gary Henderson will host a fundamental clinic from 10 a.m to noon at the high school for fifth through seventh grade girls.
Mitchener is a full-time firefighter in Marion and also substitute teaches at Justice Intermediate School. He said he has tried to generate interest in softball and baseball while there.
“I’ll approach them and ask if they play softball and a lot of them kind of look at you like, ‘What are you talking about?‘” Mitchener said. “With the girls we really have to get back to the basics, introduce them to the sport and introduce them to the correct way to play. I think with Gary putting on the clinic, it’s a great way to do that. Hopefully they have a really good turnout.”
Marion Babe Ruth’s little league has provided an opportunity to learn and play for about 275 kids this season. There are seven teams in both the 12-and-under and eight-and-under coaches pitch league and along with the two softball teams, Lincoln Field was the home for Marion’s middle school baseball and softball teams.
The decision to not enter teams in the Babe Ruth state tournament series wasn’t an easy one, but Mitchener and his board made it with the league’s best interest in mind.
Part of the decision was based on having a later start to the season, which took place the first week of June and hasn’t been interrupted by any weather rescheduling. With only a couple weeks left in the regular season then a tournament to follow, the league would have needed to hit pause to enter into the state competition.
“We looked at the big picture and thought it’s more important to play true summer baseball than it was to get into the Babe Ruth state tournament,” Mitchener said. “Not to say we won’t do that again, but I really think some of these Babe Ruth and Town and Country state tournaments are starting to die a little bit because a lot of their all-star players are playing bigger tournaments for travel ball.
“That’s the decision we made. We base our season, the main goal is for the non-all stars,” he added. “We have 275 kids out here and the majority of them are non-all stars. That doesn’t mean they’re not good players, but there’s only a certain amount of kids on those all-star teams. We want something for those kids and that’s where our priority starts.”
Marion Babe Ruth will indeed assemble an all-star team when the season concludes to play in the 49th-annual Fireman’s Tournament, which will take place from July 30 through August 1 at Lincoln Field.
Mitchener and his firefighter brethren will host the event where county bragging rights, a ride around town on a fire truck and a free meal come along with the champion’s trophy.
The Fireman’s tourney this year will also add a softball edition and Mitchener said he has six teams committed to play in both it and the baseball tourney. He hopes and believes he’ll have eight baseball teams by the event’s start date.
“Softball is blowing up and I couldn’t think of a better way to popularize it in the City of Marion than to host a tournament here,” Mitchener said. “We look to have a six-team girls tournament and an eight-team boys tournament.”
Mitchener’s hopes and goals for the immediate future of Marion Babe Ruth Baseball are pretty straightforward.
“Next year we’re looking at rehabbing one, if not two fields so we can get the ability to play more softball,” he shared. “Softball is limited to one field because everything else has a (pitchers) mound on it. That’s my No. 1 goal.
“I plan on growing. This year we had 275 kids, next year I want 325. Just keep growing, that’s our biggest goal.”
Following is a schedule for the annual Town and Country District IV baseball and softball tournaments which begin Thursday at various locations.
Town and Country baseball
12-and-under at Blackford
Thursday: Alexandria vs. Frankton, 6 p.m., Eastbrook vs. Tri-Central, 7:45 p.m.
Friday: Blackford vs. Madison-Grant, 6 p.m., Mississinewa vs. Oak Hill, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday: Loser’s bracket games are at 9 and 11 a.m. as well as 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Winner’s bracket games are at 1 and 3 p.m.
Sunday: Winner’s bracket championship, 10 a.m., Loser’s bracket games at noon and 2 p.m., Championship game, 4:30 p.m.; Loser’s bracket semi-state qualifier game, 6:30 p.m.
10-and-under at Frankton
Thursday: Oak Hill vs. Madison-Grant, 6 p.m., Tri-Central vs. Blackford, 7:45 p.m.
Friday: Alexandria vs. Frankton, 6 p.m., Eastbrook vs. Greentown, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday: Loser’s bracket games are at 9 and 11 a.m. as well as 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Winner’s bracket games are at 1 and 3 p.m.
Sunday: Winner’s bracket championship, 10 a.m., Loser’s bracket games at noon and 2 p.m., Championship game, 4:30 p.m.; Loser’s bracket semi-state qualifier game, 6:30 p.m.
8-and-under at Madison-Grant (Fairmount)
Thursday: Frankton vs. Mississinewa, 6 p.m., Oak Hill vs. Alexandria-Gold, 7:45 p.m.
Friday: Blackford vs. Madison-Grant (Landis), 6 p.m., Madison-Grant (Gross) vs. Alex-Maroon, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday: Loser’s bracket games are at 9 and 11 a.m. as well as 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Winner’s bracket games are at 1 and 3 p.m.
Sunday: Winner’s bracket championship, 10 a.m., Loser’s bracket games at noon and 2 p.m., Championship game, 4:30 p.m.; Loser’s bracket semi-state qualifier game, 6:30 p.m.
The five 12U district qualifiers from all above sites will play in Semi-state 2, the 12U in Flora, 10U at Oak Hill (Sweetser) and 8U in Alexandria.
Frankfort will host 12U, Blackford will host 10U and Frankton will host 8U state finals tournaments.
Town and Country softball
12U state at North Miami (Denver)
Oak Hill is the only Grant County team in the bracket drew a bye in the 7-team field. The Eagles will play the winner between North Miami and Winimac at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. The tourney starts on Friday, July 17 and the championship game is at 4:30 on July 18 with an if necessary game to follow.
10U state at Rochester
Saturday: Tippy Valley vs. Caston, 10 a.m., Oak Hill vs. North Miami, 10 a,m., Delphi vs. Rochester, noon, Fairfield vs. Mississinewa, noon. Winner’s bracket games at 4 p.m. Loser’s bracket games at 2 and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: Winner’s bracket final, 10 a.m, Loser’s bracket games at noon and 2 p.m., championship, 4:30 p.m. with if necessary game at 6:45 p.m.
8U state at North Manchester
Friday: Rochester vs. Logansport, 6 p.m., North Miami vs. Manchester, 6 p.m., Madison-Grant vs. Lewis Cass, 7:45 p.m., Delphi vs. Caston, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday: Winamac vs. Roch./Logan winner, 10 a.m., Oak Hill vs. N. Miami./Man. Winner, 10 a.m., Garrett vs. M-G/Cass winner, noon. Final games to start at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: Games start at 11 a.m, with championship at 6 p.m. An if necessary game is schedule for Monday at 6:30 p.m.
