BUTLER — A play here. A play there.
The outcome of Friday’s Class 2A regional football game between No. 1 Eastbrook and No. 4 Eastside hung in the balance well into the fourth quarter, but in the end, it was the host Blazers who made the most important play at a most crucial time.
Senior quarterback Laban Davis busted between the right guard and tackle and sprinted 51 yards for his third touchdown of the game with 4:47 to play.
Ultimately, it was the legs of Davis and that final back-breaking run that provided Eastside with the winning points in a 21-14 decision over the Panthers. It's the first regional title in program history for Eastside.
“The way the guys and came out in the second half and played so hard, I’m really proud of that effort,” said Eastbrook coach Jeff Adamson. “It sure didn’t start the way we wanted, but we did everything possible to change the way it ended. We needed one more play.”
Eastside started the game with an 11-play, 71-yard drive drive that took nearly six minutes and ended with Davis’ eight-yard run and a 7-0 lead.
The Panthers answered with an nine-play drive that covered 35 yards but stalled at the Blazers’ 22-yard line and ended with a turnover on downs.
Eastbrook avoided a bigger early deficit by stopping Eastside on a fourth-and-goal play from the one-yard line on the Blazers' second drive.
From there, defenses on both sides became very stingy until a Panthers’ punt with under two minutes to play before halftime set Eastside up at its own 45.
It took only three plays and 37 seconds for the Blazers to score. Davis had runs of seven and 18 yards before his 30-yard TD run with 1:03 to sent the hosts to halftime leading, 13-0.
Davis finished the game with 31 carries and 213 yards rushing. He also completed 4-of-6 passes for 30 yards, but his running ability carried the offense. Eastside finished with 281 total yards.
“That’s the same thing we saw on film,” Adamson said. “There were times we did a great job stopping him and you look up and he gained four of five yards. He’s a great runner, has tremendous balance and strength and the ability to break tackles.
“It wasn’t like we didn’t have guys there,” he added. “Their offensive line did a great job. That’s the best offensive line we’ve seen all year.”
Eastbrook started the second half with another good drive on offense, using 12 plays to move 72 yards. But Eastside’s defense came up with another turnover on downs, stopping the Panthers 10 yards short of the end zone on fourth down.
The Panther defense then forced a quick three-and-out and a partially blocked punt set up the offense and Eastside’s 35.
On the second play, quarterback Jett Engle connected with Raef Biddle for a 33-yard completion. Engle then pounded his way from the one-yard line and Lucas Shilts’ point-after kick closed Eastbrook’s deficit to 13-7 with 5:47 to play in the third quarter.
“We changed a couple of blocking assignments (at halftime),” Adamson said. “Some things we thought we would be good coming into the game weren’t and we needed to change some of that up. We got a couple plays going in the third quarter. They adjusted well too and kind of took those away.”
After another three-and-out, Eastbrook drove to midfield before punting on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Eastside moved from its own 15 to the 48, but a mishandled snap on fourth-and-one gave Eastbrook tremendous field position at the Blazers’ 46. However, the Panthers were unable to move the football and turned it back over to Eastside on downs at its 45.
Dax Holman picked up four yards on first down before Davis’ final, decisive, 51-yard touchdown run.
Eastbrook didn’t go away easily. A quickly executed 10-play, 80-yard drive ended with a three-yard touchdown run by Gage Engle with 58.1 seconds to play.
Eastside recovered the ensuing onside kick and Davis knelt down at midfield to run the final seconds off the clock.
“I think the game, as it wore on, played into their strengths,” Adamson said. “We had some opportunities … They made plays when they needed to.”
Eastbrook ran 62 plays on offense, seven more than Eastside, and netted 265 total yards. The Blazers limited the Panthers to only 115 yards rushing on 39 carries.
Jett Engle completed 13-of-23 passes for 150 yards in the final game of his high school career. He carried 11 times for 29 yards.
Senior Isaiah Dalton had 14 carries for 63 yards and caught six passes for 56 more yards. Sophomore Gage Engle carried 12 times for 23 yards.
The loss for Eastbrook brought and end to a great run by its seniors. Over the past three seasons Eastbrook has a 32-6 record, including 11-1 this fall.
“They got to Lucas Oil (2A state championship game) as sophomores, won three conference championships in a row. It’s a great group,” Adamson said of the seniors. “The sad thing isn’t that we lost. The sad thing is we don’t get to go practice on Monday. That’s the part that you hate because it’s fun being around these guys.”
Eastside (13-0) will host Andrean (10-3) in the 2A Northern Semi-State.
