Winning a sectional football championship is always cause for a celebration, but it’s also been woven into the fabric and culture at Eastbrook during the 33 seasons Jeff Adamson has been head coach.
Eastbrook won the 16th sectional championship in program history Friday night in Tipton, and all have come under Adamson's direction.
The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers earned a hard-fought, drama-filled, 28-21 victory over the No. 6 Blue Devils.
Senior Jett Engle plowed his way into the end zone on a one-yard quarterback sneak with only 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to provide the winning points and give Eastbrook its fifth sectional 36 championship in the past six seasons.
Following the win, the Panther players and coaches were greeted at the school around 11:30 p.m. by nearly 200 friends, fans and family members, not just to celebrate the sectional title, but to celebrate Adamson for becoming only the 11th man in state history to win 300 games as a head coach.
The faces of Adamson, his assistant coaches and Eastbrook’s players all displayed the weariness of a long day and strenuous battle as the accomplishment of 300 wins was recognized by the Panthers' football family.
“It was a great game. I feel exhausted just by the way the game went,” said Adamson after the nearly hour long ceremony concluded. “A special night definitely, getting a sectional championship and this little recognition here too.”
The game was a back-and-forth affair between two evenly matched teams. Tipton took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter, but Eastbrook answered with a pair of touchdowns by senior Isaiah Dalton in the second.
Dalton caught a 5-yard TD pass from Jett Engle six seconds into the second quarter then scored on a 19-yard run just over three minutes before halftime. Lucas Shilts’ two point-after kicks gave the Panthers a 14-7 lead at intermission.
Tipton scored on long pass play less than five minutes into the second half. Under four minutes later, Dalton’s two-yard run put the Panthers back up, 21-14. The Blue Devils tied the game up again in the final minute of the third quarter.
Eastbrook’s game-winning drive ate up the final precious minutes and featured a couple of big first-down pick-ups before the decisive score.
“We just had the ball at the end of the game. We had a big play at the end that was a little bit of a broken play,” Adamson recounted. “Jett got out of the pocket and threw the ball downfield. I haven’t talked to him so I don’t know if he was trying to throw it to Cooper Austin, but Braxton (Bowser) ended up catching it and that got us close to field-goal range. … We got it down inside the 10 and Jett ended up sneaking it in. We just had to play some defense and Isaiah intercepted pass.
“Our offensive line played incredible that last drive,” he added. “We were behind the sticks two different times, a second-and-13 and a second-and-25, and we got a first down out of it. Those guys played really well.”
Sophomore Gage Engle led the Panthers with 136 yards on 27 carries, Dalton gained 57 yards on 15 carries for the bulk of Eastbrook’s 230 yards rushing. Jett Engle completed 11-of-17 passes for 142 yards, Dalton caught five for 49 while Bowser and Gage Engle had two receptions each for 42 and 28 yards, respectively.
Tipton junior Eli Carter had 102 yards rushing and a score on 27 carries and became the first running back to run for over 100 yards against the Panthers’ defense. Junior quarterback Vincent Hoover threw for 189 yards and two scores but also had two interceptions, the first by Logan Collins and second by Dalton. Senior Nate Powell had five catches for 144 yards and a score for the Blue Devils.
“As the game went on he got less (running room),” Adamson said of Carter. “We got some stops in the fourth quarter, held him to no gain on a handful of carries, and got them in a situation where they had to throw. We got them into a predictable situation where we could play pass defense a little better.”
And the shut out pitched by Eastbrook’s defense in the final 12 minutes was crucial to setting up the the late score and finishing off Adamson’s 300th win.
The ceremony honoring Adamson featured a few of his former players speaking to the assembly and sharing stories about how he impacted their lives, and not only on the football field.
Adamson was the final speaker of the night, and with his granddaughter Nora on his lap, he shared his heartfelt appreciation for the recognition.
“I have a great group of assistant coaches that are great role models for our players,” he told the gathering. “I get to coach with my best friends and there’s nothing more fun than that.
“There’s nothing more special than seeing a bunch of former players and sharing old stories,” Adamson continued. “Every guy that came up here and spoke, I instantly thought of things they did or things they said when they were playing. I’ll be doing the same thing with these guys back behind me soon.”
But the guys that were sitting behind him at the time, the 2021 sectional 36 champions, have more business to attend to first.
Eastbrook (11-0) faces its third-straight tournament road trip on Friday and a battle with No. 4 Eastside (12-0) for a regional championship. Eastside is in Butler, Indiana, which is more than 80 miles away and northeast of Fort Wayne, just a few miles from the Indiana-Ohio state line.
The 300th win celebration disrupted the normal routine for Adamson and his assistant coaches. They typically would have been watching film on their next opponent within a short time of returning to the school.
Before the after party at Eastbrook wrapped up, Adamson gave and honest answer to a question he was asked earlier in the day.
“Somebody asked what my favorite win was and the answer to that is the next one,” he shared. “We have a game next week, that’s my favorite one. We’re going to get to work and start going towards beating Eastside.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.