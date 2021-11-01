UPLAND — Coming off a big victory over Madonna, Taylor football looked determined to roll the momentum at home against University of Saint Francis.
The Trojans entered Saturday with a 2-5 overall record and 1-3 Mid-States Football Association Mideast Division record. Similarly, the USF Cougars came into the matchup at 2-4 overall and an 0-3 conference performance.
Gloomy 50-degree weather at the 1 p.m. kickoff did not deter attendance, with over 1,300 fans bracing the cold.
USF received the ball first, striking quickly. Following a 24-yard reception by Jay Segal, wide receiver, running back Cameron Peterson paid it off with a 1-yard touchdown.
Trailing 7-0, the Trojans began their first drive with a 19-yard chunk play from running back Stephen Ellis, off a pitch from quarterback Zac Saltzgaber. This gain would ultimately lead to an opening Taylor punt.
To end the first quarter, however, the Trojans made two defensive stops. The second was highlighted by a sack on USF quarterback Heath Simmons by Darien Taylor and Sam Bartu.
Beginning on their own 42, Taylor marched to the Cougar’s 43-yard line before time expired in the quarter. On the first snap of the second quarter, Saltzgaber exploited USF’s blown coverage and hit Grant Gerig, wide receiver, for a 43-yard score.
USF was once again forced to punt, this time thanks to Josh Saltzgaber executing a tackle for loss. Ellis set the Trojans in scoring position with a 27-yard pickup, but the good drive was halted by a Zac Saltzgaber fumble recovered by the Cougars.
Josh Saltzgaber responded on the USF’s next drive by intercepting Simmons. Taylor took advantage of the turnover, with Ellis pounding his way in the end zone from 1 yard out.
The Cougars, however, effectively ended the first half on a 16-yard touchdown catch from Matt Kominkiewi, tying up the game 14-14.
Taylor received the ball first in the third quarter. Saltzgaber found tight end Preston Scott on play-action for 42 yards. No touchdown resulted, but the Trojans added three points with a 24-yard field goal by Zane Shilts.
Neither team produced much offense in the subsequent possessions. That was until Taylor’s special teams took the cap off with a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown, courtesy of wide receiver Dakohta Sonnichsen.
As fast as the Trojans built a 10-point lead, USF’s Peterson rattled off a 68-yard touchdown run on their first offensive play. Down 24-21, the Cougars were knocking on the door when the third quarter ended.
Two plays later, running back Will Homan punched it in from 1 yard out to give USF the lead for the first time since 7-0.
The Cougars would not look back. Saltzgaber’s second fumble and a blocked field goal led to two additional USF touchdowns. Though Ellis would run in his second touchdown of the game, it came too little too late, the final USF 42-31.
Aaron Mingo is in his first season as Taylor’s head football coach. He has recent success turning programs around, taking Dordt University from just 11 wins in eight seasons to an NAIA Playoff appearance in spring 2021.
“I’m proud of the progress we’ve had this season,” Mingo said. “That progress only exists because these guys have constantly responded to disappointments with just a tenacity of getting better … While the outcome of the scoreboard is disappointing, I know success is on the horizon.”
Moving forward, Mingo said continuing to find ways to limit turnovers and overall toughness will be aspects to work on.
Zac Saltzgaber, fifth year senior, said he was proud of the way they fought for four quarters and how Taylor is building upon their previous battle with a nationally ranked Concordia (Michigan) team.
Defensive back and senior Tyler Watson is one of six team captains for Taylor. As he closes out his playing career, Watson said he wants to get better and keep instilling good principles in his teammates till the end.
