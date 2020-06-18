GAS CITY — To say Kyle Larson is on a roll, well, that would be an epic understatement.
Larson has taken to the dirt tracks across America since he was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR’s Cup Series in April for using a racially insensitive remark in a Twitch live stream of an iRacing event.
More aptly, the Elk Grove, California native has taken over the dirt track circuit, especially in the last two weeks.
Larson came to Gas City I-69 Speedway on Wednesday having won six straight feature races across three different series (USAC midgets, World of Outlaws and All-Star winged sprints) and in five different states. Included in Larson’s streak was a win Tuesday night at Paragon Speedway in the USAC NOS Energy Drink opener for its 16th-annual Indiana Midget Week.
Dating back to last summer, Larson had won the last four feature midget races in USAC’s top national touring series, and took the checkered-flag first in eight straight midget races in the United States overall.
To make matters more interesting, a $1,000 bounty was posted early on Wednesday, and by the time festivities started at Gas City it had been raised to $1,400 to be awarded to any driver who could beat the streaking Larson.
It was far from easy for Larson, but he left Gas City Speedway with his streak intact, a 2-for-2 start to Indiana Midget Week and a bounty that rolled over to Thursday’s round three at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana.
Larson was seventh fastest of the 45 cars to qualify then finished fifth in his heat race meaning he would have to race his way into the feature. Larson crossed the finish line third in the B-main to secure his spot in the 30-lap feature, where he started 14th of 24 entrants.
The green flag started Larson on a swift and relentless ascent through the pack. He picked up two positions on each of the first three laps, then raced past defending Indiana Midget Week champion Logan Seavey (Sutter, California) into seventh on lap four. Four laps later, Larson was in the top five and had just moved into third when a caution halted racing after lap 12.
Larson had battled past 18-year old series rookie Buddy Kofoid for second before another caution on lap 16. He took the lead from defending USAC Midget National Series champion Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis), who started on the pole and led the first 17 laps.
Larson led the final 13 circuits and held off Kofoid by just 0.263 of a second for his seventh win in 11 days.
“Coming from 14th like we did there, that was a lot of fun,” Larson told Richie Murray of USACracing.com. “I saw Cannon (McIntosh) get a really good start at the beginning, and I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to get aggressive here.’ I saw him work the middle that first lap and pass everybody, so I was able to make that work for me the next few laps and really get by a lot of people there.”
Courtney finished third while Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nevada) and Larson’s teammate, Gio Scelzi (Fresno, California), rounded out the top five.
Justin Grant, a native of Ione, California who now lives in Avon, Indiana, led every lap of last year’s Indiana Midget Week feature at Gas City, but he was 12th in the midget A-main this year. He made up for that by winning the companion 25-lap non-wing sprint car feature.
Grant started third and took the lead initially from Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Cullman, Alabama) on lap eight, but the two closely raced until before Grant got the lead for good on lap 10 and led the rest of the way.
Two-time USAC national sprint champion Brady Bacon (Winchester, Indiana) finished second and Thomas was third. Defending USAC National sprint car champ C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Indiana) and USAC Triple Crown champion Dave Darland (Atlanta, Indiana) rounded out the top-5.
Gas City I-69 Speedway will host the “Tin Roof Spectacular” on Friday as part two of its season-opening week. Racing will feature UMP-style modifieds, street stocks, compacts and USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 midgets.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, and can be purchased at the speedway box office. Children 12-and-under are admitted free. Pit passes are $30 each and will be sold at the Indiana Oxygen-sponsored pit sign-in building.
The pit gate will open at 3 p.m.; spectator gates at 5 p.m., and racing will start at 7:30 p.m.
