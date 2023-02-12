LAPEL — Reaching an ultimate goal sometimes comes with tough, even heartbreaking lessons through the journey.
Having the opportunity to play for championships has been among the goals for Eastbrook since a talented group of juniors started playing varsity basketball as freshman, and the Panthers have collected some trophies in the three years that have followed.
However, the Panthers experienced one of those tough moments, the kind that can build character and fuel desire for the challenges that lie ahead, in a 39-37 loss to Lapel in Class 2A Regional 19 Saturday evening.
“I told them you’re going to have another opportunity at championships next year. I told them not to dwell on this game, we’re going to learn from it,” shared Eastbrook coach Jeff Liddick of his post-game message to his girls. “What I want you to learn from this game the most is how bad it hurts.
“Anytime a season comes to an end it’s devastating for a lot of kids, and even coaches, because you invest so much time in getting better at the game,” he continued. “You spend so much time with each other. You’re so invested in each other. That’s why it hurts so bad in the locker room. I told them to remember this pain and let that kind of fuel your fire a little bit this offseason and we’ll have another opportunity next year to win some championships. I can’t wait.”
In nearly all aspects of Saturday’s battle, the Panthers played their style of basketball, particularly of the defensive end, in making Lapel earn every point it scored.
The Bulldogs used their their size advantage at nearly every position to make offense as equally challenging for Eastbrook.
The Panthers were averaging nearly seven 3-point makes per game for the season, while Lapel was making almost six.
Each team made just one shot from long range and combined for 21 attempts.
Eastbrook held an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and went up 17-11 on junior Olivia Howell’s bucket with just over three minutes to play in the first half.
But Lapel’s defense helped sway momentum.
The Panthers were scoreless over the final three minutes, the Bulldogs put together a 9-0 run and went to halftime with a 20-17 lead.
Howell scored the first bucket of the second half, but Lapel scored the next six points and the Bulldogs were able to maintain a five- to seven-point advantage into the final two minutes.
Eastbrook trailed 39-32 after Lapel senior Kerith Renihan knocked down two free throws with 1:24 remaining, but the Panthers weren’t close to being done.
Howell hit two free throws with 1:14 to play to cut the Lapel’s lead to five. The Panthers then forced a turnover, but were unable to convert it into points.
Renihan missed two free throws with 43 seconds left leaving the door open, and junior Sophia Morrison swished home Eastbrook’s only 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to two.
Lapel freshman Laniah Wills missed the front end of a one-and-one with eight seconds left, and Morrison was fouled on a drive with 1.3 seconds showing.
Morrison’s first free throw bounded softly around the rim before agonizingly falling off. After a timeout, she intentionally missed the second and Lapel was able to hang on for the win.
Howell led the Panthers with 14 points and Morrison finished with 13. Senior Karmen Swindall added four while juniors Kortney Goff and Estah McKim, along with sophomore Mia Bustos scored two points each.
The Panthers were 15-of-41 (37%) overall from the field, 1-of-13 from three, and 6-of-10 from the foul line. Lapel hit 12-of-33 (36%) overall, 1-of-9 from distance and 14-of-17 on free throws. Eastbrook had 10 turnovers and the Bulldogs finished with 11.
Lapel held a 25-19 rebounding advantage and Liddick said that was the difference in the outcome.
“We didn’t get out-rebounded by a bunch, but I felt like we needed to out-rebound them to win this game,” Liddick said. “(Legendary Tennessee women’s coach) Pat Summitt said it years ago, ‘Offense sells tickets, defense wins games and rebounding wins championships.’ We talked about that pre-game with the kids, we were going to have to out rebound them to have a chance to win it.
“We just came up a little short in that category. Our shooting was off, but man what an unbelievable battle. The kids never quit,” he added. “We were right there, as poorly as we shot, to only lose by two says a lot about our kids.”
Wills finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for Lapel. Junior Maddy Poynter added 10 points and nine boards while senior Deannaya Haseman scored nine for the Bulldogs.
Eastbrook finished the season 19-6 and with the eighth sectional championship in the history of the girls basketball program.
“(Lapel) Coach (Zach) Newby had a great game plan, pushed us off our spots on the perimeter, took away drives that we normally have in certain offenses that we run,” Liddick said. “His kids did a great job of D-ing us up. Our girls made some good reads at times, they knew the three wasn’t there and they were looking to attack a little bit more or looking to get into the post … That was probably the toughest defensive team that we’ve seen since Huntington North in terms of making us uncomfortable.
“I told the girls we would learn from it, I’ll learn from it as a coach and I’ll be looking at some things for next year, so if teams do that to us we’ve got an answer for it,” he continued. “It’s all learning moments. The sun’s going to come up tomorrow. Man, what a fun year.”
