For the second time this season, Marion senior RaShaya Kyle has been named the IBCA/Subway District 2 girls’ basketball Player of the Week following a pair of impressive performances.
The 6-foot-6 Kyle scored 70 points, grabbed 39 rebounds and blocked 11 shots in the two games and helped Marion improve to 15-4 on the season. Kyle leads the state with a 27.6-point scoring average, and her 1,714 points trails only boys’ players James Blackmon and Jay Edwards on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Kyle started the week scoring 34 points on 31-of-22 shooting and collecting 25 rebounds and blocking five shots in the Giants’ 63-29 victory over Mississinewa. She followed with 36 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and six blocked shots Saturday in a 77-59 North Central Conference victory at Logansport.
Tayson Parker, future Indiana Wesleyan University men’s player, and Blackford standout Luke Brown shared IBCA/Subway player of the week honors for Disrict 2.
Parker set the Northwestern boys’ scoring record Friday with 50 points in a 64-59 victory at Tipton and earned top player for the second time.
Brown earned his second player of the week honor after scoring 31 points Friday against Mississinewa and a season-best 54 points Saturday against Winchester.
College track and field
Taylor’s Harden earns league honor
Taylor University junior Sarah Harden is the recipient of the Crossroads League women’s indoor track and field athlete of the week.
Harden won the 3,000 meters Saturday at the Mastodon Invitational in Fort Wayne, logging an NAIA A-standard time of 10:12.91. She finished 19 seconds ahead of the pack and automatically qualified for the NAIA Indoor Nationals.
Trojans compete in Mastodon Invite
The Taylor women’s track and field team finished fifth out of eight teams Saturday in the Mastodon Invitational hosted by Purdue-Fort Wayne. Indiana Tech won with 189 points, followed by Wright State (80), Northern Kentucky (67), Purdue-Fort Wayne (66) and the Trojans (55).
Sarah Harden was the standout runner for the Trojans and won the 3,000-meter run in 10:12.91, meeting the NAIA Nationals A standard in the process. The Trojans had three other finishers in the 3,000: Livy Schroder who placed fourth (10:36.58), Giovanna Domene in 12th place (11:09.08) and Maddie Weeden in 15th (11:35.59).
Taylor’s distance-medley relay finished in first place with a time of 12:51.08. The squad consisted of Giovanna Domene, Jo’Deci Irby, Brooke Studnicki and Corinne O’Leary.
Two Trojan hurdlers qualified for finals in the 60 hurdles. Senior Sarah Robinson finished in fourth with a time of 9.36 and freshman Audrey Altum claimed seventh place in 9.50.
The 4x400 relay team of Jo’Deci Irby, Eden Siples, Audrey Altum and Sarah Robinson finished in third place, logging a time of 4:16.73.
In the men’s meet, the Trojans finished third out of eight teams with 74 points. Indiana Tech won with 168.5 and Wabash followed with 103.
Freshman Logan Benson highlighted the Trojans by automatically qualifying for NAIA Nationals in the high jump, hitting a mark of 2.04 meters and placing third overall.
Taylor swept first and second place in the pole vault, with Jon DeHaan finishing in first and qualifying for nationals with B standard at a height of 4.65 meters. Damon Knowles cleared 4.40 meters and claimed second place.
The field events continued to be strong for the Trojans, as freshman Sammy Sommers from Oak Hill won first place in the long jump at 6.83 meters.
In the throwing events, Liam Hesting finished first in the shot put with a toss of 14.89 meters and second place in the weight throw with a launch of 14.66 meters.
Daniel Gerber claimed second place in the mile run. Gerber recorded a time of 4:28.45.
Taylor competes Friday and Saturday at the IU Gladstein Invitational at Indiana University, Bloomington.
Four IWU athletes qualify for NAIA meet
Indiana Wesleyan University indoor track and field hosted the IWU Invitational Saturday to open the season and four athletes hit NAIA national meet qualifying standards.
Reaching NAIA A standard status was Paige Sutter, women’s Shot Put (13.71); Scott Rathbun, men’s pole vault (4.75 meters), and Derek Parker, 60 hurdles (8.17 seconds).
Mikayla Baillie met the B standard in the shot put with a 13.15 meter throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.