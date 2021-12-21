FAIRMOUNT — Taxes. Death. Oak Hill wrestling winning Grant Four championships.
Those are pretty much the standards since Andrew King started his coaching tenure at his alma mater in 1987.
A 1981 graduate of Oak Hill, King’s obvious impact in his 35-year coaching career has been on the numerous kids he’s taught, coached and mentored in western Grant County.
But his impact has an even further reach. Each of the three men he sat across the mat from during Monday’s Grant Four at Madison-Grant said they are among the group that didn’t attend Oak Hill, yet have still been influenced by King.
“Growing up and wrestling against him at Mississinewa, watching how competitive his teams were year in and year out, it made me strive to be better,” said M-G coach Jamie Landis, who is a 2005 graduate of Ole Miss. “I always knew my kid from Oak Hill was going to be good.
“Sitting here, coaching across from him, it’s a different view and a different prospect,” he continued. “I would have liked to wrestled for him, but I went to Mississinewa and that's just the way it was. I’ve learned a lot from him even when he’s coaching the other team. When he’s out there coaching his kids, I try to listen to how he’s coaching his kids up, see what he’s teaching and try to get our kids to develop into that, try to improve my coaching.”
King’s list of accomplishments as Oak Hill’s coach grew on Monday after Oak Hill dominated its way to a 13th-straight Grant Four, the 33rd in his career.
Oak Hill is tied for 17th in Indiana history with 29 sectional championships. King has coached 22 of those titles. He’s led Oak Hill to all four of its regional championships, the first of which came in the 2014-15 season.
Last season, King’s wrestlers captured the first semi-state championship in program history. For perspective on that accomplishment, in the 83 years the IHSAA sanctioned wrestling, only 57 schools have won semi-state titles, and Oak Hill is one of the smallest to do so. Only 30 of those schools have won more than one.
“I’ve learned a lot from (King) as an athlete and as a coach. I’ve coached alongside him a little bit,” said Eastbrook coach Cody Younce. “It’s awesome to compete against him and it’s awesome to see what he’s built.
“I’ve had family that’s went through the Oak Hill program. Just being around the program and having a program like that in our county is great for everyone,” he continued. “We can all see their success and hopefully we can build up and come back and get some success. Hopefully one of us in the county can end the streak or at least put some dents in it.”
The only thing seemingly missing from King’s coaching resume is a state champion wrestler or team. Oak Hill has sent multiple wrestlers to the state finals over the past few seasons. Last year, two Golden Eagles climbed onto the state podium, another first, with Aidan Hardcastle finishing seventh and Brody Arthur claiming a program-best fifth-place medal.
Arthur is now a senior and ranked among the top wrestlers in the state at 145 pounds, and could potentially be the one to deliver that missing piece for King.
“There’s a lot of expectations for Brody. I hope he doesn’t get too distracted,” King said. “He just needs to wrestle each match one at a time. He really hasn’t been challenged yet this year by anyone at the state level. You can’t predict that, you can’t schedule it. He’s going to get challenged. At the ECIC (Thursday at Jay County) he’ll have some really good matches."
With Oak Hill’s three wins at Monday’s Grant Four, he now has coached 495 dual-meet victories.
Oak Hill Athletic Director Ryan Fagan said via text on Tuesday, he believes only 10 wrestling coaches in the state’s long history have reached the 500-win plateau.
King appears certain to reach 500 wins before the end of the season, perhaps even as soon as Jan. 8 when Oak Hill competes in the the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association team-state duals in Martinsville. If it doesn’t happen then, it could happen on the Eagles’ home mats on Jan. 14-15 when they try to win a ninth-straight Central Indiana Conference championship.
Though wins have far outnumbered losses during King’s tenure, there have been many losses. One of Grant County’s current head coaches has tasted victory on a big stage against Oak Hill.
“As a wrestler back in the 90s that competed against him, it’s still the same kind of sentiment,” said Mississinewa’s second-year coach Pat Pearson. “Very deliberate in what he says, what he calls. Storied tradition. I know that he is very involved in the youth program, which I’m trying to model myself after. Hopefully one of these days I’ve got 38 years to put behind the program. A lot can happen.
“In ’(19)94 when I wrestled (for Mississinewa), we beat them in the sectional. That was our only sectional championship ever,” he continued. “I’ve beaten that team there. I had to do it as a wrestler. I’d really love to do it as a coach now and hang a couple different numbers (on a banner). His program is really great. He’s always a good face to talk to as well.”
