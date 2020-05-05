Opportunity sometimes arrives at the intersection of time and place. For Kevin Cherry, those factors converged Monday night in Fairmount when he was named Madison-Grant’s new varsity boys basketball coach.
Cherry, a 1995 graduate of Pendleton Heights, has spent the past 13 years a varsity assistant coach at various programs, including his alma mater, awaiting the right opportunity. For the past three seasons he’s been an at Hamilton Heights, working as assistant for his brother Keegan Cherry, and had started to wonder if the right opportunity was going to arrive.
His patience paid off and Kevin Cherry couldn’t be more excited to begin his head coaching career at Madison-Grant.
“It’s very humbling. After 13 years you start thinking will my time ever come?” he shared Tuesday afternoon. “There’s been opportunities in the past, but it just hasn’t been the right fit or the right time. When this opportunity came available, obviously Madison-Grant, with that community and their values and their tradition coupled with their administration … it was an ideal situation for me.
“Coming from Hamilton Heights and working with my twin brother, it had to be an awful special situation for me to want to leave,” Cherry continued. “Frankly, I thought I couldn’t be in a more perfect spot for me than working with my brother. We had some success over there, and that’s a great community too. This one is awful special, and it’s a great opportunity that I’m excited for.”
While COVID-19 presented the M-G’s hiring committee with some unprecedented difficulties during the interview process, Cherry made a strong impression through his series of Google Meet interviews and was chosen from a pool of nearly 30 applicants.
After graduating from Purdue, Cherry was an assistant at Lafayette Central Catholic for three years, then moved on to Lafayette Jeff for the next five seasons. He returned to Pendleton Heights for two seasons before moving on to Hamilton Heights with his brother for the last three.
However, Cherry’s experience was only one of the factors that led to his hiring at Madison-Grant.
“Through the series of Google Meets that we did and connecting with references that were on his list and those that were not on his list, I got a really good feeling of who Kevin was as a coach, what he stood for and what honestly he would bring to Madison-Grant basketball,” said M-G athletic director Ryan Plovick.
“I think the experience he’s had with those programs, along with his passion and energy is kind of what the committee saw that was really encouraging,” Plovick added. “With all that experience he has, he’s already watched film so he knows players by name. … He is really ready to jump in with two feet and start working with this group.”
Plovick said his new coach will start connecting with the Argylls’ returning players via video conference very soon. Cherry is inheriting a seasoned group with all six of M-G’s top scorers returning. Five of the Argylls’ rising seniors have been playing significant minutes since their freshman year.
Cherry said he’s watched video of M-G six games from last season to familiarize himself with his new team has been impressed by what he’s seen. But it’s the conversations he’s had with people in the M-G community about the players has only solidified that Fairmount is where he needs to be.
“The thing that excites me the most has nothing to do with what I’ve seen on film, but what people have told me about the kids themselves,” Cherry said “They’re great kids. They want to be successful. They’re coachable. There are three or four 4.0 (GPA) kids on the team. From an academic standpoint, what a great accomplishment for those guys. That really excited me.
“Then as you watch them, there’s no doubt those guys have tremendous ability and opportunity, and that’s exciting,” he added. “They have the ability to score the basketball at a high level, and not just one guy or two guys. At five different guys on the floor they have a threat that can score the basketball. As a coach that makes it fun when you have multiple weapons that can score.”
A new coach taking over a team of upperclassmen doesn’t necessarily make for smooth transition on either side of the coach/player equation, though its something Cherry had experience with in high school.
Before his junior season at Pendleton Heights, Joe Buck was brought in to lead the Arabians so Cherry can relate to M-G’s seniors in that respect. His hope is he can bring the same type of positive impact to his new players as Buck did to him in his last two years of high school.
“Even in those two years, outside of my parents, there’s no bigger influence or role model in my life than Joe Buck,” Cherry said. “In those two short years, he was able to create a relationship with our team, and me specifically, that I’ve carried over into the rest of my life. That’s the type of example or role my model I want to set with those seniors.”
Cherry also believes his senior class could create a tremendous impact for the future of Madison-Grant basketball.
“They have an opportunity to leave a tremendous legacy,” he said. “…they need to realize as seniors, we’ve got a chance to cement our legacy into what we want it to be. I don’t think they want to graduate from Madison-Grant being a .500 team because I think they’re better than that. They’re not far away. Believe me. I’ve watched them on film. They’re good.
“I’ll only get them one year, that’s true, but they have an opportunity to cement a legacy that will last forever and will impact Argylls that will want to come up through the basketball program,” Cherry continued. “That’s the message I’m going to send to them – is that you have an amazing opportunity. Sometimes you only get one opportunity at things in life and this is one of them. You only get to be a senior one time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.