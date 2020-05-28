OaK Hill track coach Paige Brunner couldn’t have envisioned the type of success his senior standout Tahj Johnson would have in his career. That is, at least until Johnson exploded on the Grant County track scene as a freshman.
“You saw a world of talent there with Tahj. I’d be lying if I sat here and said I saw a kid in junior high that I thought was gonna be a potential four-time state qualifier, a potential three-time state medalist and a potential state champion,” Brunner said.
Johnson is the most accomplished of a dozen Oak Hill seniors and leaves the school as one of the top track performers in Grant County’s history.
A three-time state qualifier in the 400 meters, Johnson finished in the top-10 in every trip to Bloomington, earning two medals. He raced to sixth-place last season after being runner-up in 2018 as a sophomore. He also qualified for state in long jump for the first time last season.
Brunner said he realized Johnson’s potential during a three-way meet with Eastbrook and Elwood during his freshman season. Eastbrook had the area’s top 400m runners in junior Ethan Keller. He recalled giving Johnson instructions for that race.
“We just told Tahj when the starter lines you up make sure you’re in a lane behind (Keller) so can make sure you see him. Just run close to him and down the stretch just see how close you can get,” Brunner said. “The closer you get to him, the better off you are. Tahj was right on him the whole way, and had that tremendous burst of speed the last 50 meters.
“I think he ran 51 or 52 that day, which as a freshman is tremendous,” he added. “I thought this is a kid that maybe has a chance to be a sectional champion. I still think at the time that was the ceiling.”
Six weeks later, Johnson was not only a sectional champion, he won the regional 400 as well.
“After that it was just a matter of trying to figure out how far could we go,” Brunner said.
Johnson was dominant locally as well. He won multiple Grant Four and Central Indiana Conference individual titles, including last season in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races.
Johnson finished his career unbeaten in the 400 in both sectional and regional competition. Had the 2020 season played out, he potentially would have been the first Grant County athlete to win a regional title in the same event for four straight years. His three-straight 400 regional wins was already a record.
Only Oak Hill’s Sammy Sommers (long jump, 2018-19), along with Marion’s Devin Randle (400, 2008-09), Sam Trahan (200, 2008-09), Kyle Beck (800, 2000-01) and Josh Foss (1,600, 2003 and 05) won the same regional event twice.
The only thing lacking from Johnson’s track resume was that elusive state title, although he did help the Golden Eagles win the Class 2A state basketball championship in 2018.
Johnson and Brunner have been intertwined as athlete and coach for most of their four years together at Oak Hill. The lone exception being this past winter when Brunner gave up his position as JV/assistant basketball coach to work with his track athletes.
“I feel extremely fortunate and blessed with the amount of time I got with Tahj. You think about a kid who is really good at a sport, a coach gets four seasons with them,” said Brunner, who also coached Johnson in four seasons of cross country. “I know I’m not the norm having coached three sports – my wife would tell you that as well, and the grey hairs I have – but I got 10 seasons with Tahj.
“One of the best athletes to ever come through Oak Hill, one of the best athletes to come through Grant County in a long time, and I got an opportunity to have 10 seasons with him,” he continued. “I wish it would have been one more, but that’s awfully selfish of me to think that way. The bigger picture for Tahj was getting him a scholarship, getting him an opportunity at a large level, getting his school paid for and luckily we were able to do that before all this happened.”
Johnson now takes his immense talent to Indiana State for track and field, and will be joined by Oak Hill teammate Gavin Holz (pole vault) to compete for the Sycamores.
With all his accomplishments, his cool and calm demeanor and outstanding work ethic, Johnson’s most lasting impression for Brunner says a lot about the type of competitor and athlete he is.
“I think what epitomizes Tahj the most (was) on his senior-night bio that he put out,” Brunner said. “The list of individual accolades the kid has, not just at a local level but on a state level. … for him to do all that and to still say his favorite memory is a team memory, winning the (track) regional last year. I think that’s the bigger selling point when it comes to who he is and what he’s about.”
One of Johnson’s senior mates on the basketball team, Peyton Harts, was out for just his second season of track and field.
Harts was expected to compete in the long jump and high jump this season and he was part of Oak Hill’s 4x100 relay team that qualified for regional last season.
Brunner said he developed a great relationship with Harts during his basketball coaching days and was excited to have him out for track for a second-straight year.
“We were looking forward to him getting chances this year. We needed a No. 2 long jumper with Tahj and that was possibly going to be Peyton,” Brunner said. “Peyton is just an all around great kid. A kid of great faith and character. He would have been an addition to the team just because of who he is and how he interacts with other people.
It would have just been great, since I didn’t coach basketball this year, to get to be around him for another season and definitely miss having that opportunity.”
Dallas Lowe had been part of Brunner’s program for the past three years competing in the throws.
Lowe was also on Oak Hill’s swim team and was a lifter on the cheerleading team.
Opportunities had been limited for Lowe, but Brunner expected that to change in 2020.
“Dallas has been a borderline varsity thrower for us the last two or three years. He’s a big, strong and athletic kid,” Brunner said. “Lots of strength. He was guy that fluctuated in and out of our lineup in shot put and discus. He kind of specialized in discus. Last year in tourney he was our alternate in both events.
“Travis Dowling is (throwing) at Trine, Josiah Columbus and Trey Castanon, those guys have been three really good throwers for us,” he added.
“Trey was back this year but we envisioned Trey and Dallas, as a senior, being our top two throwers.”
Brunner’s final three seniors: Chase Austin, Brody Gibson, Eli Barton weren’t being expected to contribute a lot in the way of scoring on the track, but were good teammates and hard workers, which made them valuable to Oak Hill’s program.
“(Those) are three guys that had not been varsity athletes and probably weren’t going to be varsity athletes,” Brunner said of Austin, Gibson and Barton. “They were guys that were out to be part of the team.”
Barton ran cross country for Brunner but was out for track for the first time in high school. Gibson is also a soccer player and Brunner said he used track to help get him ready for the summer months in his primary sports. Austin, who also swims, came out for track as a freshman then didn’t run his next two years before coming back out this spring.
“Success breeds numbers and we’ve been fortunate to compete at a high level and win a lot of titles,” Brunner said. “...Having won a sectional and regional last year and having the parts in place this year to comeback and possibly do it again. For all those guys, track is not their major sport. It would have been nice for them to come out and be part of a team with high expectations, but have low (individual) expectations in their minds and just be part of the group and get to compete one last time.
“One of the things I try to put value in as a coach is athletes doing their job and being realistic as to what that is,” he added. “Not everybody can be a state qualifier or a state medalist. We’ve had a lot of kids, a lot of those kids that just happen to be seniors, that have been willing to accept being an alternate on a relay, being the No. 2 in an event all year behind a guy like Tahj. You’re going to get notoriety because he’s going to completely blow them off the track, but maybe they’re just as good as anybody else in the county or the conference. ... They’re all guys that have been bought in for years.”
