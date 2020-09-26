The Marion Giants stood-toe-to-toe with one of the best high school football teams in Indiana Friday night.
Granted, Class 6A No. 4 Lafayette Jeff used its mass and strength along both sides of the line of scrimmage to control play for most the night in its 43-21 win. But the Giants and Bronchos waged a spirited, hard-hitting and at times contemptuous battle for the North Central Conference lead.
It was Jeff’s 26th-straight NCC win, a streak that started on the same Dick Lootens Stadium turf with a 28-20 win over the Giants on Sept.. 23, 2016.
Most importantly, it put the Bronchos in the driver’s seat to win their fourth-straight NCC championship.
“They’re 6A. They’ve got numbers,” said Marion coach James Bell. “Like I told our kids, ... We’ve just got to go out and fight and battle and we’ll live with the results. I’m proud of them.”
The Giants struggled to move the football against the Bronchos big defensive line throughout the game, and didn’t pick up their initial first down until under a minute remained in the first half.
In the meantime Jeff built a 22-0 behind its offensive line and the running of tailbacks Thomas Hogan and Brandon Norton.
Hogan, a senior, entered the game with over 1,000 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in just four previous games this season. He staked Jeff to a 8-0 lead just over four minutes in with an eight-yard touchdown run.
His junior counterpart, Norton, scored on runs of 22 yards with just over a minute to play in the opening quarter then pounded into the end zone from a yard out with 7:10 to play in the half to cap Jeff’s first-half scoring.
Marion’s defense came up with a pair of first half interceptions, the first by Zaimar Burnett and the second, by defensive lineman Martiave Smith, set up the Giants at Jeff’s 14-yard line. Four plays later, Malachi Silmon scored on a two-yard run 19.8 seconds before halftime to cut Marion’s deficit to 22-7.
“We’re coming along with our defense. Our defense did a great job,” Bell said. “We knew where our matchups were. Their defensive line - 298 (pounds) from the left tackle to left end, No. 87 is 290. Another guys is 285. They were bigger than us and bigger than their offensive line.”
Jeff extended its lead to 29-7 with an efficient six-play, 67-yard drive to start the second half. Norton finished it with a 20-yard TD run only 1:12 after kickoff.
The Giants’ defense came up with two more turnovers in the second half and both led to points. First, Ty Coleman scooped up a Hogan fumble at midfield and raced into the end zone early in the fourth quarter to cut Jeff’s lead to 29-14.
Marques Smith then intercepted pass at Jeff’s 13-yard line setting up a four-play drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown plunge by Khalid Stamps and a 36-21 deficit for Marion with 3:30 to play.
Stamps finished the game with 113 yards rushing on 21 carries and also added a 26-yard reception. But that was the bulk of Marion’s 164 yards of total offense.
The Bronchos finished with 461 yards of offense, 326 on the ground.
Norton carried 22 times for 150 yards and his three touchdowns while Hogan picked up 98 yards on just nine carries. Jeff quarterback Brady Preston added 55 yards on four carries and had a 28-yard touchdown run in the second half.
The Giants (3-3, 3-1 in NCC) now turn their focus to a game at Muncie Central on Friday before returning home on Oct. 9 to meet former coach Craig Chambers and Indianapolis Tech. Marion closes the regular season on Oct. 16 with a trip to McCutcheon with sectional scheduled to start the following week.
Despite the loss to Jeff, Bell is encouraged by the work and progress the Giants have shown through the first six weeks of the season.
But there’s also still work to be done.
“We’ve got to eliminate turnovers, that’s the first thing we’ve got to do,” he said. “Then we’ve got to have that fight and be cohesive and be together. I told them iron sharpens iron. As men we’ve got to sharpen each other. We’ve got to pull one another up.
“I’m proud of them. All I can say is these are great young men and I’m proud to be their coach.”
Oak Hill 22, Madison-Grant 12
The Golden Eagles won their second-consecutive game and for the third time in four weeks in Fairmount on Friday.
Sophomore Kyle Turanchick picked up 126 of Oak Hill’s 202 rushing yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns. Blake Fox had six carries for 53 yards and Avery Mills added three carries for 22 yards. Clay McCorkle scored a rushing TD for the Eagles. Mark Sevier made both extra-point kicks he attempted.
Braden Wagner collected two interceptions for the Oak Hill defense.
Jack Thompson scored on a 10-yard run for the Argylls and connected with Seth Lugar on a 76-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter that pulled M-G within 14-12.
Oak Hill (3-3) hosts Frankton and Alexandria the next weeks then goes to Blackford on Oct. 16 to close the regular season.
Madison-Grant (1-3) hits the road for games at Elwood and Frankton and hosts Eastbrook in their season finale.
Eastbrook 71, Alexandria 14
The Class 2A No. 2 Panthers exploded for 43 points in the first quarter and totaled 63 in the first half to crush the host Tigers on Friday.
Eastbrook (5-1) won its fourth-straight game and remains atop the Central Indiana Conference standings at 4-0.
The Panthers piled up 370 yards rushing on 38 carries. Alden Miller picked up 80 yards on only seven carries and scored two touchdowns while Isaiah Dalton had 76 yards and a TD. Reserve back Devin Stupple led Eastbrook with 81 yards on just four carries. Jason Hale had 38 yards and a score.
Jett Engle complete 7-of-7 for 142 yards along with two touchdowns to Hayden Raikes and another to Dalton. Engle also ran for 26 yards and two more scores.
Raikes led the Panthers with 63 yards receiving on his two catches and also had an interception.
Eastbrook hosts Blackford and Elwood in its next two games before closing the season at Madison-Grant.
Mississinewa 74, Frankton 8
The Indians raced out to a 33-0 lead after one quarter and held a 67-0 advantage by halftime en route to crushing the host Eagles.
Carson Campbell scored on runs of four, 30 and eight yards and also returned the second of his two first-half interceptions for a touchdown.
Hayden Nelson added touchdown runs of 10 and 37 yards while Greg O’Banion (three yards), Luke Bennett (three yards) and Landry Rock (one yard) also had rushing touchdowns.
Dakota Ancil returned an interception for an Ole Miss touchdown.
Additional statistics will be added to the story once they’re made available.
Mississinewa (2-4) returns home to face Alexandria and Blackford the next two weeks and closes the season at Elwood on Oct. 16.
