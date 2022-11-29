Long overdue news finally arrived: James Blackmon will take his deserving place in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Hall’s Board of Directors made public the names of 18 men who make up the 61st induction class on Tuesday, and what I considered a formality, pretty much forever, became reality with Blackmon's inclusion.
A year ago, almost to the day, I wrote a column pondering just how an institution such as the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame could not include the best player to ever play at Marion High School, one of the best in state history.
Well, I got my answer pretty quickly and from several sources, including an email from former Hall president, Philip Eskew Jr. M.D. Dr. Eskew asked me not to blame the Hall and asked me to help get the process started.
James had to be nominated and an application process had to be completed.
In other words, just a few I’s needed dotted and T’s had to be crossed.
Done and done. Now it’s official, almost.
The formality to the formality of James Blackmon’s induction will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
The 61st induction class will be recognized during a reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame museum in New Castle that afternoon, then go to Indianapolis for a formal banquet at the Primo Banquet Hall that evening.
Honestly, I didn't do anything to help the official process along, but I’d like to think my column helped get the ball rolling a little bit.
Don’t really care one way or another, I’m just happy that James is finally getting his just due.
I knew of James Blackmon before I knew him, so once I learned he was finally going in the Hall, I started to reflect on how I got to know him.
Blackmon’s immense talent and game grew up on the once numerous blacktop courts around town. His legend started to form before he ever played his first game as a Marion Giant.
I recalled a story about James scoring a bunch of points, I think 50 or more, in a PAL Club game as a kid. I don’t believe anyone ever came close to his total, and now no one will since the popular youth organization in Marion retired basketball in lieu of indoor soccer.
I vaguely remember Blackmon checking into a Giants game as a freshman, it was actually the first time I’d ever seen him play.
At a slender 6-foot tall, I wondered what made him so special. I learned that over the next four years.
It was speed, quickness and a nearly 40-inch vertical leap. It was James having an assassin’s heart and poise. It was his flare for the game with a skill-set no one — and I emphasize no one — but him possessed.
It was his will to not lose.
In 1983, James’ senior year, the Marion Giants had no business making a run to the state finals. They were lucky to get out of the sectional.
I’m sorry to pick a scab with my Oak Hill friends, but the difference between the Giants and Golden Eagles possibly being a final four team was simple, it was James Blackmon.
James played almost the whole second half against Oak Hill with four fouls, put the team on his back and pulled the Giants out of a 20-point hole and won a sectional championship.
Absolutely legendary.
Anytime James got into the open court with the ball in his hands, the excitement level in the Arena immediately picked up. His high school career was filled with highlight-reel dunks, but his 360 dunk against Huntington North was equal parts shocking and awe inspiring.
I’d heard of a 360 dunk, but never seen one. And James did it with his trademark effortless grace and authority.
James’ high school career ended in heartbreak, a double overtime loss to Anderson in 1983, but also added to his legend.
Indians’ coach Norm Held was reminded by an Anderson radio station in a pregame interview that earlier that season James had dropped 50 points on his team in a game played at Marion. Held assuredly responded, “I guarantee that he won’t get 50 today.”
Norm Held was right. James scored 52, which still stands as the most points scored in any state finals game.
Heck, I even rooted for the Kentucky Wildcats during James’ four years in Lexington. That wasn’t easy for a boy that grew up rooting for the Hoosiers and Boilers.
In 2016, I was working as a temp for the Indy Star when James Blackmon won his third state championship as a coach. As an “objective observer” sent there by my employer to shoot video and handle social media obligations, it was hard to contain my excitement and pride at watching the Giants win state title No. 8.
Only 21 men have ever coached their high school alma mater to a basketball state championship, James Blackmon was one of three to do it that day and the 16th overall.
James gave me a short interview after the game and I think I choked up a little bit asking him questions.
A few months later, covering the Marion Giants became part of my full-time job at the Chronicle-Tribune.
James Blackmon has given me some moments as a young fan and now an old journalist, that I’ll simply never forget.
So thank you Coach Blackmon, and congratulations on your entry to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Other members of the 2023 induction class include: Richard Butt (1954) Huntington, Henry Chapman (1955) Fort Wayne North, John DeVoe (1952) Park Tudor, Henry Ebershoff (1963) Lafayette Central Catholic, Brian Evans (1991) Terre Haute South, Oscar Evans (1968) Shortridge, Darrin Fitzgerald (1983) Indianapolis Washington, Dennis Goins (1979) Rushville, Ken Gunning (1933) Shelbyville, Jack Hogan (1963) Broad Ripple, Kirk Manns (1986) North Judson, Eric Montross (1990) Lawrence North, Drake Morris (1977) East Chicago Washington, Jim Oler (1952) Economy, Phil Snodgress (1954) Kennard, Brad Stevens (1995) Zionsville, Mike Lightfoot (1974) LaVille.
Reservations for the 2023 Hall of Fame festivities will soon be available online or through mail order in early 2023. Call the Hall at 765-529-1891, visit www.hoopshall.com or email info@hoopshall.com for more information.
