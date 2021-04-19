Jalen Blackmon learned Monday that he will further a family tradition and add to the legacy Marion High School boys’ basketball’s first family.
Blackmon was one of 14 seniors selected to play for the IndyStar Indiana All-Star team in its annual series against the best senior players from Kentucky.
Jalen joins his dad and Giants’ coach, James, and brother James Jr., who played one year at Marion, to receive one of the highest honors Indiana has to offer for high school hoopers.
“Even since I was young kid and watching how well James (Jr.) played in the Indiana All-Star games, (brother) Vijay was a junior Indiana All-Star and also my dad,” said Jalen Monday afternoon when asked when he first started thinking about the possibility of being an All-Star. “You know you’ve had successful career if you are an Indiana All-Star.”
Jalen Blackmon is the 29th player in Marion history to be bestowed with Indiana All-Star honors.
During his senior season, Blackmon averaged 33.5 points per game, which led the state, along with nearly four assists, four rebounds and two steals. He connected on 51.4 percent of his field-goal attempts, 40 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free throw line.
Blackmon finished his career with 2,269 points to become Marion’s all-time leading scorer, which also landed him 18th on the all-time list in Indiana, that despite having his junior season limited to eight games because of knee injury.
Since suffering the knee injury, which has also been part of the Blackmon family legacy, Jalen has done everything within his power to rehab and prevent a recurrence.
“I did so much preventative stretching and yoga, during the season I had zero problems with my knee just because I was staying top on things,” Jalen said. “I’m just going to keep that same mindset, like my brothers and my dad have told me, just stay on top of it so it doesn’t start hurting. I’m going to keep doing that now.”
Blackmon has also continued with a rigorous strength and conditioning program since the high school season ended, as well as spending as much time possible honing his skills on the court.
“I’m in the weight room five or six times a week doing stuff with my trainer. I’m in the gym everyday,” Blackmon said. “When (Vijay) gets back, we’re going to get some track stuff in. … Coming off the ACL, I didn’t get a lot of time to do conditioning and I felt like sometimes at the start of the year I could have had better games if I was in better shape. … So I’m just trying to get in the best shape I can now.”
There will be potential for existing chemistry between Blackmon and some of his All-Star teammates.
At various points in their development, Blackmon has played AAU basketball with Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Blackford’s Luke Brown, Luke Goode of Homestead and Pierce Thomas from Brownsburg. They will all be reunited for games against Kentucky.
“It’s going to be awesome getting the chance to play with those guys again,” Blackmon said.
The Indiana roster is filled out by Shamar Avance (Lawrence North), Brooks Barnhizer (Lafayette Jeff), Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman-Renn (Silver Creek), J.R. Konieczny (South Bend St. Joseph), Blake Sisley (Heritage Hills), Jayden Taylor (Perry Meridian), Brian Waddell (Carmel) and Blake Wesley (South Bend Riley).
Carmel’s Ryan Osborn was named head coach while Mark Detweiler (Delta) and Nate Hawkins (Heritage Hills) are assistants.
“It’s gonna be a lot of fun, so just have fun,” Blackmon said was one main objective for the series. “I’m playing with some great players so I’m just gonna make the game easier on them and I know they’ll do the same for me. Just got out there have fun, play hard and win.”
The Indiana All-Stars will play the state’s junior all-star team on Thursday, June 9 at Brownsburg High School. The girls teams will play at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow. Admission is $8 per person and tickets will be made available at the door.
The Indiana-Kentucky series tips off the following night, June 10, in the Owensboro (Kentucky) SportsCenter with the girls again starting at 6 p.m. and boys to follow. Ticket information has yet to be released.
The series will conclude on June 12 at Southport Fieldhouse on the south side of Indianapolis. The girls will play at 5 p.m. and boys will again follow. An online link to purchase tickets will soon be released. Tickets will be priced at $25 and $10.
Soon after the Blackmon’s All-Star experience concludes, he’ll be off to Phoenix, Arizona to continue preparing for his college days at Grand Canyon University.
Blackmon was able to attend the Antelopes’ first-ever NCAA tournament game against Iowa last month in Indianapolis. He also spoke with GCU assistant coach, Ed Schilling, Monday afternoon. Blackmon is excited about the next phase of life.
“It was crazy going to the game, just to see how many people came all the way from Arizona to see one game,” he said. “I can’t wait to be apart of that family and get better everyday with them.
“I talked to coach Schilling today and he said they’re going to need me to come in a play a lot of minutes, play both point and shooting guard,” Blackmon added. “We’ve got a lot of high major transfers that transferred in this year, some really good bigs. We should have a really good team this year.”
