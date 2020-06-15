The Indiana Wesleyan women’s basketball team will have a new look to its bench for the 2020-21 season as coach Ethan Whaley recently announced the hiring of two new assistant coaches to his staff.
Abby Schultz and Wesley Woodard join the Wildcats to replace long-time IWU women’s assistant Brent Bellinger and Janae Goodwin.
“I am so excited about our staff,” said Whaley in a university press realease. “Both women bring a high level of excitement and energy that will undoubtedly permeate through our program. Their humility and desire to invest in our players couldn’t be stronger. I can’t wait to watch our staff, players, managers, and recruits grow on and off the floor because of the impact Abby and Wes have.”
Schultz joins the program from Dordt University (NAIA), where she served as the women’s basketball assistant coach since January of 2017. Schultz helped guide the Defenders to back-to-back 20-plus win seasons. Last season, Dordt finished 24-8 and earned the program’s first trip to the NAIA National Championship Tournament in 2019. The Defenders finished the 2019-2020 season ranked 12th in the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, and were ranked claiming as high as No. 5 last season.
Schultz is a 2016 graduate of Grace Christian University (Wyoming, Michigan), where she topped 1,000 points for her basketball career. She prepped at Holland Calvary (Michigan) and was the girls’ basketball program’s all-time leading scorer when she graduated. Schultz started her coaching career at Hannibal-LaGrange University (Missouri).
“I’m thrilled to be joining the coaching staff at IWU,” Schultz said. “Throughout my coaching experiences, I have felt called to serve and disciple college-aged athletes for Christ both on and off the court. These college years are influential in developing young Christian women, and I’m looking forward to walking alongside of them on this journey. This program has a strong history and I can’t wait to get started with the players, coaching staff, and Wildcat family.”
Woodard comes to IWU after a four-year playing career at Greenville University Illinois, an NCAA Division III institution in Greenville, Illinois. She served on the leadership team for two seasons, and was the co-captain during her senior season in 2018-19. Woodard earned Academic All-Conference, first-team All-Conference, and Third-Team NCCAA All-American awards during her playing career at Greenville. The Tremont, Illinois-native scored over 1,100 points in her collegiate career.
“I feel honored to be joining the IWU women’s basketball program as a member of coach Whaley’s staff,” Woodard said. “What excites me most is the ‘juice’ that coaches and players bring to everything they do on and off the court. I look forward to learning more about the field of coaching from Coach Whaley, who is a successful head coach, but also working with and getting to know the players individually.
“This program uses basketball as an avenue to connect young women to live out the gospel, and encourage one another towards growth in Christ,” she added. “I love that as coaches we choose to care about our players as more than athletes and desire to create a family atmosphere with them. I am thrilled and thankful to be joining Coach Whaley and Coach Schultz this year at IWU.”
Schultz will assume the assistant coaching duties left vacant by the departure of Bellinger, while Woodard will serve as the program’s graduate assistant left vacant by the departure of Gibson.
Bellinger graduated from IWU in 2007 with sports management degree. He was also a student-assistant coach during his college days and part of Steve Brooks’ staff when the Wildcats won the NAIA Division II women’s basketball national title in 2007. After coaching high school basketball for four years, two each in both Michigan and Indiana, he returned to Brooks’ staff in 2011, and again assisted during the Wildcats’ national championship in 2013. The 2019-20 season, was Bellinger’s ninth season as an assistant, the last three coming alongside Whaley.
“The most important part of this journey has been the numerous relationships I have been able to develop and the countless hours that I have been fortunate enough to invest in these young women,” Bellinger stated in his biography page on www.iwuwildcats.com. “The wins on the court are greatly out-shadowed by the growth and maturity I have been able to witness first hand in the amazing people I get to be around all day.”
Gibson completed her second season as an assistant to Whaley in winter of 2020.
