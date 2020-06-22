The juice will soon return to campus at Indiana Wesleyan.
A term IWU women’s basketball coach Ethan Whaley brought to the program when he was hired just over three years ago, juice, is used to describe the energy and intensity he expects his players to bring to the court and his program in general.
Bringing the juice is also what he wants to see from the campers that make their way to IWU’s annual youth basketball camps. COVID-19 dictated the camps be pushed back from their typical June dates, but Whaley insists the girls who attend the sessions can expect the same energy and opportunity to learn from the Wildcats’ coaches and players.
“It’s not going to be too different,” Whaley said of the July camps on Monday morning. “It’s going to be a week packed full of a lot of energy, a lot of fun.”
Two separate camps will be held concurrently starting on Wednesday, July 29 and run through Friday, July 31. Each day, festivities will start at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m., with a lunch break built in to give the girls a little break during the sessions.
The Lady Wildcat Camp (open to fourth through eighth-grade girls) and Little Wildcat Camp (kindergarten through third grade) will each cost $75. Families with more than one camper will received a $10 discount available for each additional sibling. Another $10 discount is available for campers who are registered before July 3.
Both camps will offer similar activities that involve skill development and competition with an emphasis on fun.
Parents are also encouraged to visit during each camp sessions to watch their girls participate.
“It will be a lot of drills, work on the fundamentals of passing dribbling shooting. Then provided the regulations stay the same, we’re optimistic we’re going to be able to play a little bit, scrimmage and get the competitive juices flowing as well,” Whaley said. “We don’t anticipate too big of a shift in the camp format. There will be a few minor adjustments such as bring your own water bottles. Lunch this year everybody pack their own lunch (instead of going into a cafeteria).”
Whaley’s excitement was for more than just having the camps rescheduled. Starting early in July, his eight returning players and eight newcomers to IWU’s program will be united on campus for the first time to start preparing for the 2020-21 season.
The IWU women’s program will also hold a prospect camp on Aug. 15, from 1 to 6 p.m.. The Prospect Camp is open to girls entering ninth through 12th grades this fall and will cost $50 to participate.
Having the IWU players work the camps is an essential operation in Whaley’s program.
“Summer camps are a phenomenal opportunity for our players to invest in the kids in the community and to just love on kids,” Whaley said. “We have a lot of education majors, a couple girls wanted to go into missions, so this is right up a lot of our girls alley anyway.
“It’s a great week of just loving on kids,” he continued. “It’s going to be a little bit unique. Im sitting in on a committee right now putting together guidelines for camps and … seven, eight-year-old girls love to give hugs so we’re trying to figure out how we can avoid all the hugs this summer. That’s gonna be hard because thats what our players love the most, just loving on these little girls so we’ll have to navigate that. Nonetheless, we’ll find ways to encourage and bring joy to all these kids around the area.”
Whaley said he’s had weekly or at least bi-weekly meetings with his teams virtually via Zoom since the onset of the pandemic. The Wildcats will have three seniors take the floor in the winter, and Meredith Brouyette, Dayton Groninger and Anne Secrest will carry the role of leadership on team that will feature just three juniors and sophomores along with seven freshmen.
During the virtual meetings, Whaley has often let those seniors start fulfilling their important leadership roles.
“We’ve got a group of seniors that have just really taken charge and really taken control of leading. It’s been really nice,” Whaley said. “I’m not really monitoring their weight workouts or their individuals. I am, but our seniors have really taken that on. I’ve been really proud of them.
“We coach because we love the relationships with our players. We want them to have a summer and not feel like we’re always in their lives but we still want to be very involved and let them know we’re here for them, we love them and we miss them,” he continued. “We’ve had some talks about what’s going on in the world right now as a team and it’s been really fruitful. I would be shocked if there’s a team that’s been more unified and more connected through this COVID than we are.”
