The Indiana Wesleyan women’s basketball team has partnered with the Grant County United Way in what could provide a big benefit to some kids in the Marion Community School system.
Each of the Wildcats’ players have been soliciting sponsorship to help raise money for the Buckets4Books program in place at the United Way, with the goal of buying and mailing books to every incoming sixth-grader at Justice Intermediate School for their summer reading program.
Those players spent part of Friday shooting free throws, each was tasked with making 200, to help raise money for the program.
“It started back when our whole country was in quarantine, mid-April. Our seniors and I were talking and wanted to focus on outreach,” said IWU women’s coach Ethan Whaley. “We were going to go on a mission trip this summer but it got cancelled so we said just because it was cancelled, we’re going figure out a way to give back and fill somebody else up. We started talking about who could really use support and we were like the kids in Marion.
“We brainstormed and said why don’t we do some sort of shoot-a-thon. We charged each one of our players to find some people to sponsor,” he continued. ”The goal was to get someone to sponsor every made free throw.”
And the target for the Wildcats is raising $3,300 to fund the book buying process.
“Obviously we would love it if this thing gained traction and we raised over that because now we’re talking about being able to send books to every student in fifth and sixth grade at Justice,” Whaley said. “That’s the big picture of what we would love, but we wanted the goal to be attainable and I believe we’re close.
“I really think this is going to help in engaging the community and businesses,” he added. “We all want to see our community thrive and what better way to do that than to invest in the young kids that are in our community right now and continue to invest there. That’s the heart behind it and I’m really proud of our seniors, this was really, in a large part, driven by them.”
The Wildcats started shooting around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, in shifts of two, on the south Marion campus but on some outside hoops. Whaley believed all the players had reached the goal by late afternoon, but he was still waiting for reports from the players and about how much money they’d raised.
“It was continuous where people were shooting every 30 minutes or an hour, however long it took to make 200,” Whaley said. “They filmed it. They had competition amongst themselves of who could shoot the best percentage. One of our juniors, transfer Kelly Damon, made 200 out of 213 and they’re shooting outside. ... shooting outside is a lot more challenging that shooting inside,
“You can believe I’m going to hold them to that in the season,” he added with a semi-serious laugh. “We’ll make Buckets4Books go throughout the season if we have to.”
The Buckets4Books program will continue to accept donations beyond Friday. If anyone is interested in donating, a link can be found on any of the IWU women’s basketball social media pages or at www.unitedwayof grantcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.