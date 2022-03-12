The Indiana Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams each found a way to pass a stern test Friday night in Luckey Arena in the opening round of NAIA National Tournament play.
The 12th-ranked and No. 3-seed IWU women overcame a five-point deficit in the final three minutes to escape with a 65-64 win over 14-seed IU-South Bend to begin the evening session.
The Wildcat women will meet No. 11 seed Midway (Kentucky), an 80-75 winner over No. 6 seed RV Northwestern (Iowa), at 4 p.m. Saturday. The IWU-Midway winner advances to the round of 16, which starts Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa.
IWU’s seventh-ranked and No. 2 seed men trailed by three points midway through the second half, but closed the game with a 27-9 run to top 15th-seed, Montreat (North Carolina), 80-65.
The Wildcat men will battle a familiar foe in No. 10 seed and 25th-ranked Indiana Tech at 6 p.m. on Saturday with the winner moving into the round of 16 in Kansas City, Missouri. Indiana Tech upended No. 7 seed Southwestern (Kansas), 70-61.
The Wildcats already have two wins against Indiana Tech this season: a 90-82 triumph on Oct. 29 at the WHAC/CL Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan and a 91-71 beating Dec. 30 on the Warriors’ home floor in Fort Wayne.
But history means nothing and the stakes will be raised for IWU-Indiana Tech III.
“Tech is just physical. They want to pound you inside,” said IWU coach Greg Tonagel. “Grant Smith is an electric player who can really spark them. It’s going to be a battle. It’s day two against a very physical team.”
Day one and Montreat also provided the Wildcats with a battle.
IWU built a 24-13 lead just under nine minutes into the first half Friday night, but the Cavaliers made 7-of-12 shots from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes and battled back to take a 36-35 lead three minutes before halftime. However, the Wildcats took a 42-40 advantage to intermission.
“They made a ton of shots, tough shots, I didn’t feel like our defense was bad,” Tonagel said. “We stayed with it and in the second half they were 5-for-17 (from 3). They still made some tough ones, but our guys did a good job.”
IWU twice led by four in the first three minutes of the second half, but Montreat forged the second of three second-half ties at 50-50 with 14:55 remaining.
The Cavaliers took a brief lead on their third 3-pointer in the first six minutes, but Michael Thompson’s three evened the score once again at 53 just 15 seconds later.
Nearly two minutes passed before a bucket gave Montreat a 55-53 lead, and the Cavaliers extended it to three on 1-of-2 free throws by JaJa Davis with 10:39 to play.
However, the Wildcats quickly seized momentum and eventually control with an 11-0 run over the next two minutes that was capped by Seth Maxwell’s dunk.
Montreat scored the next four points to cut IWU’s lead to 64-60 with just under seven minutes to play, but the Wildcats answered with six-straight in its game-securing 16-5 run, and the Cavaliers got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
“We didn’t look crisp to start this game, but that second half was good basketball,” Tonagel said. “We needed that second half to get back to the basketball we were playing in December and January.”
In its first game in nearly two weeks, IWU connected on 32-of-56 (57%) field goals, 7-of-19 from long range and 9-of-10 free throws. The Wildcats recorded 26 assists on the 32 makes and dominated the rebounding battle, 35-20. IWU outscored the Cavaliers, 44-20 in the paint.
Maxwell poured in a game-high 26 points on 11-of-field goal shooting. He also collected seven rebounds and blocked two shots.
Tim Adetukasi and Michael Thompson added 12 points apiece and Thompson collected a game-high nine rebounds. Dan Largey chipped in seven points for IWU while Spencer Piercefield scored five and dished out 10 assists. Alex Stauffer scored nine points off the IWU bench on 3-of-6 shooting from long range.
Davis led Montreat with 21 points.
Indiana Wesleyan’s women found themselves in chase mode for most of their game.
IU-South Bend scored the final seven points in the last 1:40 of the first quarter to take a 21-14 lead. The Titans expanded their lead to 31-18 less than four minutes into the second quarter. The Wildcats clawed back within five and trailed 39-32 at halftime.
IWU coach Ethan Whaley gave a direct halftime message to his team.
“I said they’re playing with an edge and we’re not. They’re really good, but if we have an edge we can compete and we can comeback,” he shared. “That was the challenge, whoever’s got the toughest mentality is going to win this game. I felt like we were the tougher team in the second half.”
IU-SB maintained a lead for more than four minutes into the second half before Kelli Damman knocked down a 3-pointer, two free throws and a mid-range jumper to give IWU a 44-43 lead with 5:28 to play in the third quarter.
Damman answered a Titans’ bucket with another three and Klair Merrell’s 3-pointer with 1:09 to play put IWU on top 52-49, but IU-SB scored four points in the last 40 seconds to lead by one entering the fourth.
Though the Wildcats were able to tie it up at 56 just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Titans were able to hold onto a slim lead for much of the period.
IWU closed within 59-58 with 5:19 remaining, but IU-SB scored the next four to move in front by five with 3:05 remaining.
IU-SB had an opportunity to extend its lead after an IWU turnover, but Jordan Reid turned a steal into a fastbreak layup with to pull the Wildcats within three with 1:20 remaining.
Another Titan turnover followed and Reid’s short jumper with 43 seconds left made it a one-point game.
After South Bend’s Maddie Gard made 1-of-2 free throws with 26 seconds left, Reid missed a heavily contested layup, but Maddie Lawrence turned the offensive rebound into a 3-point play to score the winning points for IWU with 18 seconds to play.
IWU made a defensive stop without allowing the Titans to get up a potential winning shot. Merrell deflected a pass and Lawrence dove on the loose ball as time expired.
“We found a way,” Whaley said. “I really want to credit IU South Bend. We didn’t have a lot of rhythm, but they disrupted our rhythm. They were really tough, really physical. Credit them. I love their guards. They are so tough and they made some big plays when they needed it.
“We were just fortunate that we made one more,” he continued. “The story of this year has never been pretty but pretty gritty. We needed big plays down the stretch, Jordan Reid got that big steal to cut it to a single possession game. We got a stop, came down and Maddie Lawrence got the big and-one.”
Reid led the Wildcats with 18 points, six rebounds and four steals while Lawrence added 15 points and six boards. The sophomore duo combined to score all 13 points for IWU in the fourth quarter. Damman scored all 10 of her points in a three-minute stretch of the third quarter and also had three steals.
Senior Madison Davis added nine points and five rebounds. Merrell scored six points, grabbed four boards and had two steals. Freshman Lillii Frasure had four points, five rebounds and six assists.
Whaley said the objective before Saturday’s 4 p.m. tip off against Midway was simple.
“Rest, recover, watch some film, game plan and scheme, and see if we can make to Sioux City,” he said.
