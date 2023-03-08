Indiana Wesleyan sophomore Jade Nutley puts up a shot for two of her 18 points in the Wildcats' 99-53 win over Southwestern Christian in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament Tuesday in Luckey Arena.
Indiana Wesleyan sophomore Lilli Frasure eyes a shot in the second half of the Wildcats' win over Southwestern Christian Tuesday night in Luckey Arena. Frasure scored 15 points and surpassed the 1,000-career point mark in the third quarter of her 67th game at IWU.
Indiana Wesleyan took an impressive and decisive first step in its pursuit of an NAIA women’s basketball national championship Tuesday night in Luckey Arena.
The fifth-ranked and top-seeded Wildcats started and ended the first quarter with 9-0 runs, then built a 33-point lead by halftime en route to upending tourney first-timer and No. 16-seed, Southwestern Christian University (Oklahoma), 99-53.
