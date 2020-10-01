It’s taken a bit of time for the Indiana Wesleyan volleyball team to start developing the chemistry and connectedness coach Candace Moats is seeking.
But it’s coming. And the Wildcats displayed their lethal potential in a 3-1 win over defending NAIA national champ Marian in Luckey Arena Wednesday night.
Five Wildcats recorded double figure-kills and IWU combined for 20 total blocks in the 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23 triumph.
“There was a fight on our team that needed to happen to get to where we all came together,” Moats said. “We have not had that energy all going in the same direction. And we have worked off the court to get our passion, our commitment, our synergy all back to playing together and that was the key tonight.”
The Wildcats put together a pair of five-point runs in the first set, the second gave them a 19-15 lead. Marian closed within two twice, the final time at 20-18, before IWU closed it with a pair of kills by senior Allison Sparrow, another from freshman Courtney Watkins and two Marian errors.
The teams exchanged short scoring runs along with the lead through the early second set, but Watkins put down three more kills, and Sparrow and senior Ana Collar had one each in a 6-0 run for IWU to give the Wildcats a 14-9 advantage.
IWU’s lead reached 21-12, the largest enjoyed by either side throughout the four sets. The Knights clawed back to 24-21 before Watkins ended it with her fifth kill of the set.
Marian maintained a lead for most of its third-set win after a 4-0 run put the Knights in front 6-3. IWU eventually tied the set at 17, but MU scored the next four. The Wildcats battled back to tie it again at 23 before back-to-back kills finished off the Knights’ only win.
Indiana Wesleyan ran off six-straight points to start the fourth set and the Knights scored six in a row to move in front 12-10. From there, the lead changed hands three times and the set was tied nine more times.
Marian was poised to even the match with a 23-21 advantage, but a kill by Watkins, two more by Sparrow and a block by Sparrow and Collar provided the Wildcats with the match-closing points.
Watkins, a Yorktown High School product, led the Wildcats with 14 kills, senior Marci Miller and Sparrow added 11 kills apiece while senior Rachel Klitzing and Collar had 10 kills each.
“Courtney is a special player. There are staples on our team: Ana Collar, Allison Sparrow our new setter (freshman Olivia Zawadski), she’s just getting it done,” Moats said. “Courtney is huge for us. (Freshman) Martina (Demarchi) has been big for us in a lot of different ways. It’s been exciting to watch the young sophomores and freshmen really take it to them. It’s been fun to see.”
Collectively IWU totaled 58 kills and hit at a .171 percentage.
Sophomore libero Havyn Gates led IWU with 27 digs and three aces, Collar picked up 18 digs and sophomore Ally Barkhaus added 10 digs. Zawadski dished out 34 assists and had eight digs while sophomore setter Seabring Mak added 20 assists and nine digs.
IWU’s win over Marian was crafted by many different hands all working very well together.
“It’s been a battle. The beginning month of volleyball is where we put all of our energy into building a community and we didn’t have that,” Moats said of the abbreviated preseason. “We just came right into school and started playing that week. We only practiced a week and we had our first conference match and then school started.
“There was not a come together time, getting every body together and getting to know each other,” she added. “There’s seven new kids on this team. We didn’t have that time and we missed it.”
Marian might beg to differ.
The Knights last loss before Wednesday came on its previous trip to IWU last November, a drama-filled five-set match for the Crossroads League tournament championship.
Since then, Marian had reeled off 12-straight wins - seven to win the 2019 national title and five more to begin the 2020 season. In fact, Marian’s win streak would be over 40-consecutive matches if not for the now three losses to the Wildcats, their only losses over the past season plus.
IWU (7-1, 7-1 in CL) and Marian (5-1, 5-1) will meet again on Halloween in Indianapolis. Chances are the two will butt heads a third time once the league tourney starts on Nov. 7.
Until then, Moats will focus on continued growth and pursuit of not only another league championship, but also a national title. The Wildcats have 10 matches remaining in the regular season and potentially three more in the league tourney to conclude 2020.
IWU also has 10 open competition dates in 2021 before the NAIA national tournament starts on April 17 at on-campus sites then moves to Sioux City, Iowa on April 27 where a champion will be decided.
“Our focus right now is we just want to qualify ourselves for that tournament. Be one or two in our conference so we don’t have to worry about if we’re going to get to the tournament or not,” she said. “We’re going to take those 10 playing dates and try to go to tournaments.
“This helped us a lot by beating No. 1 in the country,” Moats added. “Now we’re just trying to stay steady and keep ourselves going.”
