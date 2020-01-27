The NAIA Division II Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team stretched its win streak to 10 games on Saturday by downing No. 11 Bethel, 97-84. Kyle Mangas poured in a game-high 33 points and added seven rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead IWU. Tanner Rubio connected on 4-of-7 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points and dished out a game-high eight assists. Seth Maxwell scored 13 points and had 10 rebound while Noah Smith and Canaan Coffey scored nine points apiece as IWU starters accounted for 82 points.
Coffey collected his 1,000th-career point in the second half, knocking down a triple at the 12:17 mark.
