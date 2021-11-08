The NAIA's seventh-ranked Indiana Wesleyan women's soccer team kicked off Crossroads League tournament play with a dramatic 1-0 win over county rival Taylor Saturday evening at IWU.
IWU entered the quarterfinal as the No. 2 seed and with a 13-3 overall record, 8-1 in conference play. Seventh-seeded Taylor arrived at Wildcat Field 11-6 overall and 3-6 in the Crossroads.
The Wildcats earned a 2-1 overtime victory over the Trojans on Oct. 2 at Turner Stadium in Upland.
Just three minutes into the game, IWU forward Sarah Foulk provided the first scare for Taylor goalie Hannah Brackenberry. Foulk’s shot from just outside the box found the back of the net, but the goal was negated by an offside call.
Another three minutes past before the Trojans managed their first shot, coming from forward Audrey Grimm. The attempt sailed high, leaving the match scoreless.
Over the next 10 minutes, the Wildcats kept the pressure squarely on the Trojan’s midfielders and defenders. Foulk once again fired off a shot from a similar position, but missed wide left.
After regaining possession, Taylor pushed the ball down the field and set up a corner kick by defender Claire Massey. A well-executed kick gave defender Riley Massey an opportunity for a header, but the bid flew over the goal.
Midway through the first half, IWU was on the move again with Jackie Norris getting off two good looks. The first missed wide left and the second, off a cross from Sydney Brown, was blocked.
Following consecutive Trojan fouls, the Wildcats’ midfielder Mallory Krueger fired off their fifth shot of the half but was denied by Brackenberry.
Under two minutes remaining in the half, IWU had the final shot with defender Anna Stevens sending off a header, but it missed left.
Still scoreless, the second period would remain a highly defensive battle. Midfielder AC Hardy fired off the Trojan’s first shot, it missing wide right.
Not occupying Taylor’s side of the field as much, IWU still found opportunities. Forward Lauren Turner nearly netted the first shot of the contest, her header deflecting off the left post of the goal.
Though Taylor had only three earlier shots, Erin Teevans broke through IWU’s defense and put the Trojans' first shot on goal, only to be rejected by Hope Stacker.
With only 25 minutes left in regulation, the sideline noise level and overall physicality began to increase.
Krueger and the Wildcats kept the pressure on Brackenberry with two near misses.
Trojan midfielder Lauren Collins then pushed the ball up-tempo, but her shot soared high.
Ultimately, IWU would wear down the Taylor defense and Norris scored the only goal of the game at the 79-minute mark, assisted by midfielder Emily Carter.
In total, IWU dominated shots taken 15 to 7 but one goal was the difference.
Taylor's 14th-year coach Scott Stan said a game like this usually comes down to a mistake, but in this case IWU had an opportunistic finish. From a pre-season mission trip to New Mexico till now, Scott knows how much his team grew together.
“I’m most proud of who they are, not necessarily that they’re soccer players,” Stan said.
For Daniel Seiffert, his fourth season with the Wildcats continues with a semifinal home match against No. 3 seed Marian and Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but our girls did find a way to grit this one out,” Seiffert said. “Taylor’s a terrific team, well-coached team … but we need to be playing better if we want to achieve the goals that we’ve set.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.