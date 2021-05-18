The NAIA’s sixth-ranked Indiana Wesleyan softball, which is also the top-seed in the Bowling Green Bracket of the national tournament’s opening round, endured a 2-1 defeat to No. 12 and third-seeded Olivet Nazarene Tuesday afternoon.
The Wildcats were originally slated to play Aquinas (Michigan) on Monday, however Aquinas was forced to drop out of the tourney because of COVID-10 related issues shrinking the four-team opening round tourney to three.
