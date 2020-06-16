Soon the Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball family will all meet face-to-face for the first time since March, which is when the Wildcats’ dream of winning another NAIA national basketball championship was erased by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IWU’s annual pursuit of excellence on the hardwood begins each June when players return to the south Marion campus following a respite from the rigors of wrapping up their academic years, taking a short break to return to their hometown.
The importance of summer activities for any basketball program can’t be understated, and when Wildcat players return to campus in early July they’ll begin the process of training and team building that’s been a trademark of IWU’s success under coach Greg Tonagel.
A key component of IWU’s summer activities, especially in the team-building realm, is in the youth summer basketball camps.
A normal summer brings multiple weeks of opportunity for kids to hang out with the Wildcats in Luckey Arena and hone their hoops skills and learn about the "I am Third" culture that’s helped to drive IWU’s success.
This summer the IWU youth camp opportunity will be limited to just one week, July 13-16, but the excitement is building for the Wildcats’ return to campus and for their annual meeting with up-and-coming players from around Indiana.
“Our kids camps have been some of the highlights of our summers,” said IWU men’s assistant Hudson Welty. “What we like is just being able to present what 'I am Third' is to these kids and then obviously they can go back to their families and their communities and hopefully incorporate that in how they live their lives. On top of that, hopefully (they) learn a new skill or two in basketball.
“It’s an opportunity for our guys to get out of their comfort zone a little bit being around a group of kids and having to coach them in a specific aspect of the game, lead devotionals and different things like that,” he continued. “It’s great time for all of us to be on campus. … It’s an awesome opportunity to grow.”
The camps will follow a similar design to past years. The Mini Fun & Skills Camp (kindergarten-2nd grade) and the Basketball Academy (3rd-9th grade) will run concurrently from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. The Advanced Shooting Camp (4th-12th grade) will follow each afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m.
Cost is $80 for the Basketball Academy and Advanced Shooting Camp, with a $10 discount available to each sibling as well as a discount for boys who are registered for both camps. The Mini Skills camp is $70 per participant and also has the sibling discount in place.
To register, visit www.iwucamps.com. Walk-up registrations will also be accepted.
“Obviously with COVID we’ve had to make a little bit of an adjustment,” Welty said of the camps being offered for just the single week in 2020. “Our morning session will be similar to what they’ve probably seen in the past. There will be some new drills that we incorporate that maybe we haven’t done. With different players in our program and giving them ownership over certain stations, they’ll be able to teach kids skills maybe that haven’t learned before,”
“Our afternoon sessions will be pretty different than what we’ve done in the past as far as drill work and that sort of thing,” he continued. “The overall message of camp will be the same."
Welty shared a little bit of the challenge he and the rest of IWU’s coaching staff has faced during the more than three months they’ve been separated from the players. His primary duties have been helping the players develop workout programs that until recently, could be done from home and without having access to a weight room.
“Obviously these are uncharted waters for us. Usually our guys are on campus all of June,” Welty said. “What we’ve been doing with our guys is each coach has been taking three or four guys that we’re staying in connection with weekly. We’ve had a couple team meetings FaceTime or Zoom.
“I’ve been connecting more with the whole team as far as strength and conditioning and what that looks with what they have access to at their hometowns,” he added. “That’s all we’ve been able to do. We’re planning on our guys coming back on July 6 as of right now to start summer stuff then. We’ll have camp that next week. We’ll see how that goes. The university is slowly but surely opening some stuff back up for us.”
While IWU’s players and coaches will be busy teaching youngsters about culture and basketball during youth camp week, they’ll also begin the process acclimating newcomers into nuances of being part of the program. Welty said the team building aspect for the Wildcats throughout July will carry much significance as the group begins to build towards winter.
“You’re only going to build chemistry when you are around people and part of having those camps in the summer allows our guys to be on campus so they can be around each other, get to know each other, play pickup in the evenings so they can learn how different guys play,” Welty said. “The newcomers can kind of get incorporated into how we like to play and our culture. That way when they’re stepping on campus on August 24th, it’s not their first time on campus so to speak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.