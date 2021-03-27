An ambush Gatorade bath administered by the Indiana Wesleyan football team to head coach Jordan Langs Friday evening spoke volumes.
The Wildcats’ 23-0 win over Grant County and Mid-States Football Association Mideast division-rival Taylor most certainly prompted the impromptu dousing, but the convincing style in which IWU recorded the first shutout in program history made Langs a happy and willing recipient.
“It’s a big one,” Langs said. “When we talked about football in 2016 we knew we would play the other team in the county. We respect Taylor. They’re a great university and a great football program.
“We knew when you bring us up out of nowhere, we were going to be a rival with them. We’ve played three great games with them, three really fun games,” he continued. “It’s always going to mean a lot to this program and I hope it always means a lot to the kids.”
It was Indiana Wesleyan’s second-straight win over the Trojans after Taylor won the inaugural meeting in fall of 2018 in Wildcat Stadium, which also served as the first game in IWU football history.
What pleased Langs most was for the first time all season he got a complete performance from his team.
IWU’s displayed balance in rolling up more than 400 yards of total offense while the Wildcats’ defense simply dominated.
Taylor crossed midfield only once all night, on its second offensive drive in the first quarter. The Trojans ran only four plays in IWU territory and got no closer to the end zone than the Wildcats’ 44-yard line.
“We were behind the chains all night, offensively,” said TU coach Ron Korfmacher. “We strung our defense out. We just weren’t productive and executing to the top of our game. We’re a better football team and play better team ball than we demonstrated or than we executed.”
Statistics tell the story to IWU’s defensive dominance.
Taylor managed just eight first downs, two came via Wildcat penalties, and converted on only 1-of-13 third downs tries. The Trojans ran 51 plays and finished with 107 total yards, 34 on the ground.
The Wildcats’ defense had one takeaway, a Cameron Lauck interception on Taylor’s last drive of the game, but IWU recorded six tackles for loss, a sack and had six pass break-ups.
“We had a great plan, (defensive coordinator) coach (JJ) Clark had us on a great plan,” Langs said. “Our defensive backfield is getting better and better and I think our front seven was just stifling.
“When they do that it makes your third down calls a lot easier. We got them to third down and medium to long quite a bit and that’s a recipe for success.”
Indiana Wesleyan’s offense also had its best statistical game of the spring.
In his fifth game as a starter at quarterback for IWU, sophomore Xander Stokes completed 24-of-33 passes for a career-best 247 yards and a touchdown. Stokes didn’t throw an interception for the first time this season.
Stokes completed passes to six different receivers, but All-American senior Brayden Smith was his favorite target with 10 catches for 124 yards. Sophomore Tommy Fossett caught three passes for 72 yards, which included a 61-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown with 8:32 to play in the game. Devodney Alford and Levi Tidwell each caught three passes for 21 yards.
Alford was the workhorse in IWU’s running game. He carried 31 times for 127 yards and capped a 14-play, 93-yard drive with a 34-yard TD run for the first points of the game less than two minutes into the second quarter.
In between the Wildcats’ two touchdowns, Ben VonGunten connected on field goals of 38 and 29 yards in the second quarter along with a 28 yarder in the third quarter.
“Xander played a good game. (Offensive coordinator) Coach (Eric) Terrazas called a good,” Langs said. “They’re a very good defense. They’ve played very good defense all year. We knew it was going to be a grind out situation. I was very proud of what they did.”
IWU collected 21 first downs and converted 7-of-18 times on third down and 3-of-4 on fourth down.
The Wildcats were penalized 10 times for 105 yard while Taylor was flagged three times for 20 yards.
Taylor (1-4) is schedule to visit Lawrence Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday in Southfield, Michigan.
Indiana Wesleyan (2-3) returns to Wildcat Stadium on Saturday to face No. 6 Concordia (Michigan), the current Mideast Division leader.
“Concordia is a really good team. You wake up and you play another good team,” Langs said. ”For us, we can’t get too short-sighted and think about everything right now. We’ve also got to think about (being a) third year program, where we’re going and Concordia is a big step in that direction.
“They’ve had our number for two years. We better show up with our best effort, not just for that game, but for the mission and the projection of the program. That’s really important to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.