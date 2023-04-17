Indiana Wesleyan University is currently in the process of filling 170 volunteer positions as it prepares to host the NAIA Outdoor National Track and Field Championships.
IWU and Grant County will welcome the top track and field athletes from around the country to the south Marion campus from May 24-26 as they compete for national championships and to become NAIA All-Americans in the numerous events.
IWU is inviting local individuals to volunteer and help make the 2023 event a great experience for the student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans who visit Marion during the Championships.
Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, snacks/refreshments and a free ticket to attend another day of the event that runs from Wednesday through Friday. Opportunities include, but are not limited to: ticket sales/scanning, gate supervision/credential checkers, field implement return, concessions, and many other fun options. Different shifts for each of the three days are also available.
A link to view the volunteer opportunities or sign-up can be found at https://iwuwildcats.com/sports/mens-track-and-field.
Individuals with questions can email Sarah McBeath at Sarah.McBeath@indwes.edu.
MLB Pitch, Hit & Run coming to Marion
The City of Marion Parks Department has been chosen as a host for a local Major League Baseball (MLB) Pitch, Hit and Run program this spring.
The series of competitions will take place on Saturday, May 20 starting at 10 a.m. in Matter Park. There is no cost to participate. It’s open to girls and boys, ages seven to 14, from Grant and the nine surrounding counties.
MLB Pitch, Hit & Run is a competition that tests a series of movements important in baseball and softball, where athletes are tested and their measurements are recorded. Based on scores, participants can advance from a Local Competition to a Team Championship, which will be held in a MLB stadium this summer. Winners for the Team Championship move on to the National Finals, which will be held during Game 2 of the 2023 World Series.
Participants will be put in divisions based on age (7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14) and gender, and will be tested for accuracy in pitching, distance hitting off of a tee, and a timed run from home to first base.
For more information, contact Rose Cadena at rcadena@cityofmarion.in.gov.
To register for the event in Marion, visit https://www.mlb.com/pitch-hit-and-run.
