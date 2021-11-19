History will show that Indiana Wesleyan played its first NAIA playoff football game, Saturday, Nov. 20 in Wildcat Stadium.
History will obviously be correct when the No. 5 Wildcats and No. 10 Kansas Wesleyan tee the ball up at 1 p.m., but the backstory for IWU says it has been essentially playing playoff games since week three of this season.
Each passing week brought IWU its most important game and the Wildcats rose to challenge in all but one to finish 9-1 and in a three-way tie for the MSFA Mideast championship with No. 7 Marian and No. 8 Concordia, who are no strangers to playoff battles and are also hosting games on Saturday.
IWU's ranking crowned it conference champs for the first time ever, which came with the league's automatic berth.
“I can tell you right now, there is no league out there like the MSFA (Mid)east,” said IWU coach Jordan Langs Friday morning. “The whole playoff experience has kind of confirmed that. I’ve never been more proud to be a part of the MSFA Mideast, because of just how it’s prepared us for these moments.”
Kansas Wesleyan put itself in a perilous playoff position after losing its final game of the regular season and KCAC championship to No. 9 Southwestern (Kansas), who visits Marian. But the Coyotes earned one of the four at-large bids into the 16-team field. However, KWU is making its sixth-playoff appearance and first since 2019.
“Kansas Wesleyan is a really good team, tons of talent both sides of the ball,” Langs said. “I would say their strength is their offensive skill. … They score and play good defense and they’re used to winning.
“That’s one of their biggest attributes: they’re used to winning, won a lot and this whole playoff experience isn’t new to them. They’ve been in the playoffs a lot the last five years.”
Kansas Wesleyan has an average of more than 500 yards per game on offense - 200 on the ground and 300 up top. The Coyotes are averaging nearly 45 points per game, and rank fifth in the NAIA in scoring and yardage.
Juinior quarterback Isaiah Randalle leads the KWU offense. According to Langs, he has the athleticism to run put prefers to throw. Randalle has complete nearly 65 percencto of his passes for 2,764 yards, 34 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
“He’s super athletic and got a really good arm,” Langs said of KWU’s QB. “He’d rather rip it down field than take off. You’ve got to kind of try and keep him in the pocket and get him down if you’ve got a chance. You’ve got to try to get him off his game because if not, he is good enough to singlehandedly win a game.
“They’ve got a couple wide receivers that are as good as we’ve seen,” he added. “They do a job of getting the ball all around the place, distribute it well.”
Senior Stevie Williams is Randalle’s to target and his 54 catches, 1,013 yards lead the Coyotes. Junior wideout Drevon Macon lines up all over. Macon has 55 catches for 458 yards and two TDs, 33 carries for 246 rushing yards and two more scores. Macon also has over 300 yards of returns. Senior receiver Eren Jenkings has 48 catches, 849 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We’ve got to be who we are. We can’t sit in coverage,” Langs said of IWU’s defense.. “We’ve got to present tough pictures and eliminate explosive plays. We have to force them to make plays and stay on time and make long drives.
“Again, if we have to get the chance to put the quarterback down, we’ve got to do it,” he added. “Some of their best football plays are (Randalle) improvising. It will be a challenge.”
IWU has shown the ability to create explosive plays on offense, but is just as comfortable grinding out yardage and looking for opportunities to find a big play.
The Wildcats will be challenged by a defensive that ranks No. 9 in scoring (15.4 points) and eighth in total yards (267.6 yards). The Coyotes have also created 22 takeaways and recorded 36 sacks.
IWU gives up 281 yards per game, but ranks fourth in rush defense (63.8). The Wildcats have taken the ball away from opponents 24 times and have 29 quarterback sacks.
“You’ve got to value the football when you are in the postseason,” Langs said. “You can’t give it away but you’ve got to try to take it away. We’ve always emphasized that and we’ve done a good job of it this year.
“Field position is something we key so much on so we’ve got handle the ball well on special teams, get field position and execute when we get a short field. That’s been our formula so we’ve got to stick with that,” he added. “We’ve got to play anywhere near our best for 60 (minutes), not do things to hurt ourselves and we’ll have a chance to win.”
