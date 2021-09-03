The initial recruiting class for Indiana Wesleyan University’s fledgling football program will forever be know as the ‘first 50.’
Those players came to IWU on a bit of a leap of faith, with an understanding they’d spend a whole year involved in training activities to prepare themselves for Saturday’s in the fall, yet knowing they’d have to wait awhile to don the red and gray in live competition.
Many of the ‘first 50’ are now seniors for the Wildcats, part of the vision and foundation head coach Jordan Langs brought with him to IWU when he was first hired in August of 2016.
They’re also much of the reason Indiana Wesleyan enters its fourth season on the gridiron with heightened anticipation and an increased sense of urgency.
The Wildcats kickoff the 2021 season Saturday at 6 p.m. by hosting NCAA Division I FCS member, Valparaiso.
“It feels like, obviously for the first time, a really veteran group,” said Langs prior to putting IWU through its Tuesday afternoon practice. “Last spring we felt like we had a veteran group, but there was still a group of juniors and sophomores that were getting like their first really significant time.
“We feel really good about the group that we have. It’s all about staying healthy, it’s about getting to the games and then it’s about being in control of what our identity is,” he continued. “We’re really, really excited for the opportunity to see where we’re sitting at.”
Langs has worked towards forging the identity of IWU football since his arrival, and the Wildcats have displayed his core tenants of “playing with great discipline, great technique and great effort” at times, during each of the first three seasons of the program's existence.
IWU has amassed a 15-10 record since it started playing games in the fall of 2018. The Wildcats only sub-.500 season to date was a 2-3 mark in an abbreviated spring schedule this year, which was officially considered the 2020 season.
The record, a couple wins over top-25 opponents and the growth that’s occurred since IWU’s football inception could be used as a standard for how to start a program.
However, the Wildcats have been competitive with, but yet to beat an upper-echelon conference foe.
To take that next step, competing for or claiming a Mid-States Football Association Mideast-division title and an NAIA playoff berth, there’s a key component Langs hopes to have in place with his veteran team this fall.
“Consistency is everything,” he said. “One thing we’re trying to talk about is what does it mean to push ourselves to the top of the mountain? We’ve been climbing this mountain for five years now. What is it gonna mean to push ourselves to that peak?
“One big piece of that is executing for four quarters. Unfortunately, if you were to look back at our history the last two years, there’s been times that if we would have executed for one more quarter, or quarter-and-a-half,” he added before passing to ponder. “I think a lot of that is we’ve gotten there by playing above our means, at times, but still we’ve proven that we can do it. So if we can execute for a consistent four quarters a game and kind of eliminate some of those down times, I think we’ve proven that we can play at that level, play with anybody. Consistency is a big piece of it.”
Even with the shortened spring schedule, the five games the Wildcats played carried significant experience for several players who will need to perform well in 2021 for IWU to continue its ascent towards the MSFA summit.
Perhaps most notably for sophomore quarterback Xander Stokes. Stokes took every snap in IWU’s five games and showed improvement from week-to-week. He completed 85-of-147 passes (58%), threw for 915 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.
IWU also got significant playing time in spring from a host of other freshmen, including running back Payton Shoemaker, defensive back Neil Campbell along with seniors Donnie Shelton and Ismael Avila, who underwent position changes.
“Huge. Huge,” Langs emphasized of the importance of the five spring games. “We knew Xander needed the reps, needed to see it, which he got and it was really important. … There was positions all over the place that it was important to have experience and go through what we did through the spring. We’re a lot better for it right now. I think we did everything we could do handle it well as a program.”
The shortened covid season also gave an opportunity for some other players to return for one more year, and All-American wide receiver Brayden Smith is among those returners. Smith caught 33 passes for 469 yards and four TDs in spring.
“Brayden has been a staple, not just in our program, but in our conference and the NAIA,” Langs said. “We wouldn’t be sitting where we’re sitting at right now without No. 2. There’s a few guys that you can point back to that are in the same boat, but for him to be in that first class, still sitting here five years later. We are really blessed that he’s here, really blessed who he is.
“He’s a grown man who just happens to be a great leader and a great player for us. Our guys were benefitted from having him around and obviously as a program we’re excited to have him still be here.”
A pair of other ‘first 50’ players who have local ties and worked to become All-MFSA players during their careers are also returning for their college swan song. Justin Johnson, a Marion grad, shut-down corner and kick returner, and Owen Perkins, a defensive tackle from Oak Hill, will once again play big roles for IWU this fall.
“Justin has been a staple,” Langs said. “He’s a captain again this year. He’s had as good of an offseason as I’ve seen from anybody. His attention to detail, his training, taking care of his body.
“Owen Perkins is down 15 pounds from where he’s ever played at. He’s leaner, he’s quicker, he’s stronger,” he continued. “Those guys both turned corners even this late in their careers and they’ve proven they can play with anybody. When they are at their best they’re as good as anybody, which is really cool to see.”
Along with Shoemaker (40 carries, 202 yards), IWU returns leading rusher Devodney Alford (76-312-2 TDs).
Sophomore wide receiver Tommy Fossett (14 catches, 194 yards, TD) and senior receiver Ray Chmielinski, who was limited to two games in the spring, also return. Senior Missouri State-transfer Jaquez Carter will give Stokes another weapon at the receiver spot.
IWU only lost one player to graduation from its entire defensive starting lineup.
“Our kids have showed up everyday excited to play. We have a group of kids that have showed up and put their work in over the summer,” Langs said “We look improved. We’re physically improved. … I think guys have sense of confidence coming off the spring that we had, training the way we trained over the summer and having the camp we’ve had.
“Now it’s about really being able to control the things we can control on the football field, staying in control of ourselves. I think if we do that, we’ll put ourselves in positions that give us chance to be successful,” he added. “You just have to gear up and be ready for a dog fight each week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.