Winning Crossroads League championships is nothing new for the Indiana Wesleyan volleyball program.

Since Candace Moats took over as Wildcats’ head coach in 2002, championship aspirations have become expectation for the culture and standard of excellence she’s helped create.

Indiana Wesleyan teams have captured 10 regular season and 15 postseason tournament volleyball league titles under Moats, and reached both of those marks in this strange 2020 fall sports season.

IWU carried the NAIA’s No. 7 ranking from last year into this season and won its second-straight Crossroads League tournament championship on Saturday in a 3-0 sweep over top-ranked and defending national champion Marian.

Just more than a month ago, Indiana Wesleyan had its season halted by COVID-19. All the players had to quarantine, meaning no time in the gym or anywhere else together. Communication was done virtually and spirits were low.

“The girls that were positive, they couldn’t do anything. They were isolated and quarantined,” said junior Ana Collar, who propelled the Wildcats' win over Marian with 12 kills and 23 digs. “All the rest of us, we could do body weight workouts. We couldn’t go to the gym so we were really just inside.”

IWU had won six-straight matches after its only loss in the first half of the season, a 3-0 defeat at Grace on Sept. 16, when the team entered quarantine the week of Oct. 10. The Wildcats' next five matches were all canceled, as were all practices until the first week of November.

Inside and isolated, away from each other, away from the game is hardly a recipe for winning championships, and there was even discussion whether the team would continue the season at all.

“It was tough. Something we talked about as a team, are we going to come back?” shared senior Marci Miller, who added 10 kills, five digs and three total blocks on Saturday. “We knew we’d have six (girls) out coming back originally. Our team talked about it, decided why not.

“We could have lost the lead in the conference and we knew that,” Miller continued. “We wanted the chance to fight and we didn’t want to go down. It just made it that much sweeter to come back, by choice.”

And IWU’s return to the courts was, according to Moats, “super fast and hard,” per the team’s regular training regimen.

“We only had four practices before we played Goshen. We gave them a day to get themselves acclimated again,” Moats said. “That’s why you see bandages all over people, because we came back a little fast.

“We train hard, and I think with training hard, there’s no game out there harder than what we would train,” she continued. “They’re just used to the fight. You’ve got a bunch of girls on this team, you mix them up, our practices can be as big of a battle. They battle each other.”

Collar added, “We were really pushing ourselves. First few practices of the week, man, those were hard. But just being able to see the success now, it’s totally worth it.”

IWU swept Goshen on Nov. 5 then earned a 3-1 win at Taylor two days later to clinch the regular season Crossroads League title and top seed for the tournament. That was especially important because IWU could stay home for all its tourney matches.

The Wildcats swept Spring Arbor in the opening round Nov. 10 and beat Saint Francis, 3-1, on Nov. 12 to set up a rematch with Marian on Saturday.

Indiana Wesleyan (15-1, 12-1 in CL) won the 2019 CL tourney championship in Luckey Arena with a dramatic five-set thriller over Marian (12-3, 10-2) and handed the Knights a 3-1 loss on Sept. 20 this season.

On Saturday, the Wildcats gained control near the midpoint in each of the first two sets against the Knights and closed each one by 25-18 scores.

IWU scored five-straight points in the third set to gain a 14-11 lead only to have Marian answer with five-straight to edge in front 16-14.

The lead changed hands twice and it was tied four more times before Marian scored three-straight points to go up 22-20. The teams alternated points to give Marian its first set-point of the match at 24-22.

Moats called timeout and told her team what it needed to do to overcome the late deficit, and the Wildcats executed to perfection and scored the final-four points to finish off the sweep, 26-24.

“It is so awesome to see them come together like they did,” Moats said. “When we went into quarantine we were really getting to a peak and we kind of lost ourselves a little bit in the quarantine. The girls fight to come back and really to hit that peak again, I thought this was the best defense I’ve seen them play.

“Marian is phenomenal with their short game, they just know how to do tips and rolls and stuff,” she added. “We just stopped that. We just took that away. They didn’t know what to do.”

Marian hit at a 0.254-percentage for the season, but were limited by the Wildcats to just 0.127.

All nine IWU players to see action picked up at least two digs and the team had 74 for the match. Sophomore libero Havyn Gates was ever-present in picking up a match-high 25 digs.

IWU also scored with seven blocks and deflected numerous other shots at the net to keep the Knights’ high-powered hitters contained. All-American Skyler Van Note led Marian with 13 of the Knights’ 37 kills.

The Wildcats put down 47 kills and hit 0.212-percent, well above the 0.127-percent allowed Marian has allowed this season.

With Collar and Miller leading the way, IWU’s attack had balance with senior Rachel Klitzing putting away nine kills, while senior Allison Sparrow and freshman Martina Demarchi recorded seven kills apiece.

“It’s always fun to win a championship, but I think the sweet idea is that we get to come back together in the spring. Hopefully, if we get the chance,” Miller said. “Honestly, we came into this game treating it just like any other game. It’s always fun to beat a rival, national champs, that’s pretty awesome. Really just the chance to play with our sisters, that’s what it’s all about.”

Indeed, the league championship earns Indiana Wesleyan an automatic berth in the NAIA National Tournament. The national tourney is scheduled to start on April 17 at on-campus sites around the country. Winners will then meet in Sioux City, Iowa from April 27 through May 1 for pool and bracket play to determine a champion.

With its split schedule between fall and spring, IWU will have the opportunity to tune up for the national tournament with 15 playing dates.

Moats is waiting for the first official national rankings of 2020 to come out on Wednesday before she works with IWU athletic director John Foss to put together a spring schedule.

“I’m kind of waiting for the ratings to come. I’d like to know kind of where we stand,” Moats said. “Because then I want to know where do we gotta go and play different levels of people to get ourselves in position.”

The important thing is IWU is now in position to hopefully go compete for a national title after enduring the difficulties of COVID and the protocols put in place to try and minimize its spread.

When asked if she could describe what the season has been like so far for the IWU volleyball team, Collar was almost immediately moved to tears.

“Honestly, no. It’s honestly crazy just thinking back with us being in quarantine and being kind of down it that, not even being able to think about what opportunities we even get to get,” she shared. “Then coming back and practicing super hard.

“I get emotional because these girls are so, so awesome and when Christ is centered, throughout everything in our culture, they can do amazing things,” Collar continued. “I really saw that tonight between myself and the girls around me, the girls on the bench. They’re amazing, they just keep our energy up because no one is in the gym. Every one plays a part on this team. We wouldn’t be able to do it without anyone, without one less girl.”